Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 13th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel

- John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe

- Gerard Davenport, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh



The death has taken place of Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel.

Funeral from his home at 1.15pm on Wednesday to Fannet Presbyterian Church, Kerrykeel, for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by interment in Rosnakill Cemetery.



Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



The death has occurred of John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 14th, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.