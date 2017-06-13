Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 13th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel
- John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe
- Gerard Davenport, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh
Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel
The death has taken place of Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel.
Funeral from his home at 1.15pm on Wednesday to
Family time from
John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe
The death has occurred of John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 14th, at
Gerard Davenport, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh
The death has taken place of Gerard Davenport, late of, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh.
Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass tomorrow Wednesday at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh at
