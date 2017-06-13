Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday June 13th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Patrick Anderson, Drumcannon, Crossroads
- Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel
- Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh
- James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey
- Ethna Nolan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny
- John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe
- Gerard Davenport, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh
Patrick Anderson, Drumcannon, Crossroads
The death has taken place of Patrick Anderson, Drumcannon, Crossroads.
Funeral Mass today Tuesday, 13th June, at
Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel
The death has taken place of Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel.
Funeral from his home at 1.15pm on Wednesday to
Family time from
Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh
The death has taken place in Falcarragh Nursing Home of Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh.
Funeral Mass Today, Tuesday,
James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey
The sudden death has taken place in Luton, England, of James Glackin, age 27, Carn, Ballybofey. Funeral leaving his today, Tuesday, June 13th, for Requiem Mass at
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o G McCool and Son, Funeral Directors,
Ethna Nolan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny
The death has occurred of Ethna Nolan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny.
Requiem Mass today Tuesday
John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe
The death has occurred of John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 14th, at
Gerard Davenport, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh
The death has taken place of Gerard Davenport, late of, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh.
Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass tomorrow Wednesday at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh at
