Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday June 13th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Patrick Anderson, Drumcannon, Crossroads

The death has taken place of Patrick Anderson, Drumcannon, Crossroads.

Funeral Mass today Tuesday, 13th June, at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads. Burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel.

Funeral from his home at 1.15pm on Wednesday to Fannet Presbyterian Church, Kerrykeel, for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by interment in Rosnakill Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place in Falcarragh Nursing Home of Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh.

Funeral Mass Today, Tuesday, 11am at The Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey

The sudden death has taken place in Luton, England, of James Glackin, age 27, Carn, Ballybofey. Funeral leaving his today, Tuesday, June 13th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o G McCool and Son, Funeral Directors, Dooish , Ballybofey.

Ethna Nolan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Ethna Nolan, Ard O'Donnell, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass today Tuesday 10am at St Eunan’s Cathedral with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Hillcresthouse Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred of John O'Donnell, Quay Road, Dungloe. Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning, June 14th, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerard Davenport, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Gerard Davenport, late of, 52 Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his late residence. Requiem Mass tomorrow Wednesday at The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh at 11am . Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 12 midnight to 10am . Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Oncology Unit Letterkenny University Hospital.

Please send death notices to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com. Include a phone number for verification.