Deaths in Donegal, Monday June 12th
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel
- Mary Ferry, Glasgow and
- Tony Henry, Gemstone Park, Gleneely
- Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh
- Mary Vincent Gallagher (née McHugh), Main Street, Mountcharles
- James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey
Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel
The death has taken place of Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel, Donegal
Funeral from his home there at 1.15pm on Wednesday to
Deeply regretted by his loving wife Linda, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to R.N.L.I.
Mary Ferry, Glasgow and
The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary Ferry, Glasgow and
Reposing at her son Eamonn’s residence in Meenacuing.
Removal at 10.15am on Monday, June 12th, to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, for
Tony Henry, Gemstone Park, Gleneely
The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Henry, Gemstone Park, Gleneely, formerly of Malin Post Office.
Removal from his home at 10.3am, Monday, June 12th, to St. Mary’s Church,
House private, please.
Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh
The death has taken place in Falcarragh Nursing Home of Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh.
Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home.
Removal at 5.30pm today Monday to The Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, for
Funeral Mass at
Mary Vincent Gallagher (née McHugh), Main Street, Mountcharles
The death has taken place peacefully, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home, Mullinasole, Laghey, of Mary Vincent Gallagher (née McHugh), Main Street, Mountcharles.
Remains will be reposing at the residence of her daughter Ann Rose, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.
Removal from there on Monday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.
James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey
The sudden death has taken place in Luton, England, of James Glackin, age 27, Carn, Ballybofey.
Remains
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o G McCool and Son, Funeral Directors,
