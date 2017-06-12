Deaths in Donegal, Monday June 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel

- Mary Ferry, Glasgow and Meenacuing , Gaoth Dobhair

- Tony Henry, Gemstone Park, Gleneely

- Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh

- Mary Vincent Gallagher (née McHugh), Main Street, Mountcharles

- James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey

Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Tommy Stewart, Ballycallan, Kerrykeel, Donegal

Funeral from his home there at 1.15pm on Wednesday to Fannet Presbyterian Church, Kerrykeel, for 2.00pm Funeral Service, followed by interment in Rosnakill Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Linda, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to R.N.L.I. , or Fannet Presbyterian Church Funds care of any family member. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Ferry, Glasgow and Meenacuing , Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary Ferry, Glasgow and Meenacuing , Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her son Eamonn’s residence in Meenacuing.

Removal at 10.15am on Monday, June 12th, to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

Tony Henry, Gemstone Park, Gleneely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Henry, Gemstone Park, Gleneely, formerly of Malin Post Office.

Removal from his home at 10.3am, Monday, June 12th, to St. Mary’s Church, Bocan , Culdaff, for Requiem Mass at 11am , followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private, please.

Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place in Falcarragh Nursing Home of Kathleen O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Kincasslagh.

Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Removal at 5.30pm today Monday to The Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, for 6pm , to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Vincent Gallagher (née McHugh), Main Street, Mountcharles

The death has taken place peacefully, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne nursing home, Mullinasole, Laghey, of Mary Vincent Gallagher (née McHugh), Main Street, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at the residence of her daughter Ann Rose, Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Removal from there on Monday to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Frosses churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital, c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors or any family member. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

James Glackin, Carn, Ballybofey

The sudden death has taken place in Luton, England, of James Glackin, age 27, Carn, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his home in Carn, Ballybofey, on Sunday, June 11th, from 6pm . Funeral leaving his home at 10.15am on Tuesday, June 13th, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o G McCool and Son, Funeral Directors, Dooish , Ballybofey.

