Donegal deaths, Friday evening, June 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Annie Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has taken place of Annie Laverty, Drumboe, Stranorlar at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny.

Her remains will repose at her home from 5pm today, Friday, leaving her home at 10.15am tomorrow, Saturday, for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, followed by interment in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, c/o any family member. Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Baby Caolan Melaugh, Cronalaghy, Crossroads, Killygordon

The peaceful death has taken place of Baby Caolan Melaugh, Cronalaghy, Crossroads, Killygordon, aged two, after a long illness.

His remains will leave his home on Saturday, June 10th, at 12.15pm for Mass of The Angels at 1pm in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

House private please. Family and friends welcome.

Thomas Hirrell, Clonmany/Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Thomas Hirrell, late of Rashenny, Clonmany, formerly Tul-Na-Rí, Carndonagh.

His remains are in repose at Joyce Cooke’s residence, Rashenny, Clonmany.

Removal at 9.30am on Saturday, June 10th, to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund.

House private from 10pm to 11am.

Kevin O’Hagan, Castleforward , Newtowncunningham



The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Kevin O’Hagan, late of Castleforward, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of All Saints, Newtowncunningham at 11am on Saturday, June 10th, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Chest Heart and Stroke Association c/o any family member or Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director Churchill and Letterkenny.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Carolyn Swiney, Moyagh, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Carolyn Swiney, late of Moyagh, Ramelton.

House private. Service of committal at Roselawn Crematorium, Belfast, today, Friday, June 9th, family only.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Carolyn’s life from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday, the 11th of June, at the family home at Moyagh, Ramelton. Friends welcome.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors, Moyle Hill, Milford.

Julie Dooher, Gortlee and Yorkshire

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Julie Dooher, late of No.8 Culdoire, Gortlee, Letterkenny and formerly Senior, Wakefield West, Yorkshire, England.#

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral on Saturday, June 10th, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine for funeral Mass at 2pm, with burial afterwards in New Leck cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

House strictly private, family only please.

Gerard Doyle, Bray and Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place of Gerard Doyle, late of Bray and Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his home and is strictly private.

Remains leaving his home at 10.15am on Saturday, June 10th, for 11am requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only.

