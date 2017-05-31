Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, May 31st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Anthony Boner, Cloughglass, Burtonport

- Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties

- Patrick McCauley, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham

- Philomena Walsh, Ashbrook and Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny

- Owen Harkin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

- Eilish Grant, née Doherty, Lough View, Buncrana and Moville

- Bida O'Donnell, née Harkin, 29 Clachan Mór, Letterkenny

- Denis McKeeney, Drimdoo, Malin Head



Anthony Boner, Cloughglass, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Anthony Boner, Cloughglass, Burtonport.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday, 1st June, in St. Columba’s Church, Acres at 11am. Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery. House private from 11pm till 10am .



Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties. Reposing at his late audience.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in The Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh, with burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Rosary each night at 10 o'clock. Traffic arrangements in place at the wake house.



Patrick McCauley, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Patrick McCauley, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham.

Removal from Nazareth House, Fahan yesterday evening, Monday, at 5pm to the residence of his daughter Siobhan at No. 15, Sandymount, Lisfannon, Buncrana. Funeral Mass in the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham tomorrow, Wednesday, 31st May, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Nazareth House, Fahan.

Philomena Walsh, Ashbrook and Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Philomena Walsh, née Sweeney, late of 30 Ashbrook, Letterkenny and formerly of 21, Ard O’ Donnell in Letterkenny.

Removal takes place today from Donegal Hospice Tuesday, May 30, at 2.30pm going to her late residence.

Removal from on Thursday, June 1, at 11.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery .

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Frank Bradley, Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.

The House is strictly private at the request of the deceased except for family, friends and neighbours .



Owen Harkin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Owen Harkin, late of Glenmakee, Carndonagh. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Thursday, June 1, at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm till 11am . Family flowers only donations if desired to the Hospice Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Eilish Grant, née Doherty, Lough View, Buncrana and Moville

The death has occurred of Eilish Grant, née Doherty, late of Lough View, Buncrana and Moville. Removal from Nazareth House, Fahan at 5pm this evening, Tuesday, going to the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Gaye and Séimí O' Domhnaill, 35 Lough View, Buncrana. Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.20 am going to St. Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery. Parking limited at residence , please observe signs. Family time from 10pm to 11 am.

Bida O'Donnell, née Harkin, 29 Clachan Mór, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bida O'Donnell, née Harkin, 29 Clachan Mor, Letterkenny. Reposing at her home from 6pm this Tuesday evening, May 30th. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 1st, at 2pm in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Denis McKeeney, Drimdoo, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Denis McKeeney, Drimdoo, Malin Head.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest going to his brother Henry’s residence, Sheskin, Malin Head.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 31st at 12.15pm to St Mary’s Church, Lagg , Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.