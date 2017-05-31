Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, May 31st
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Anthony Boner, Cloughglass, Burtonport
- Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties
- Patrick McCauley, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham
- Philomena Walsh, Ashbrook and Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny
- Owen Harkin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh
- Eilish Grant, née Doherty, Lough View, Buncrana and Moville
- Bida O'Donnell, née Harkin, 29 Clachan Mór, Letterkenny
- Denis McKeeney, Drimdoo, Malin Head
Anthony Boner, Cloughglass, Burtonport
The death has occurred of Anthony Boner, Cloughglass, Burtonport.
Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Thursday, 1st June, in St. Columba’s Church, Acres at
Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties
The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Charlie Campbell, Meenavale, Glenties. Reposing at his late audience.
Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday in The Church of The Holy Family, Edeninfagh, with burial
Patrick McCauley, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham
The death has occurred of Patrick McCauley, Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham.
Removal from Nazareth House, Fahan yesterday evening, Monday, at
Philomena Walsh, Ashbrook and Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Philomena Walsh, née Sweeney, late of 30 Ashbrook, Letterkenny and formerly of 21, Ard O’ Donnell in Letterkenny.
Removal takes place today from Donegal Hospice Tuesday, May 30, at 2.30pm going to her late residence.
Removal from on Thursday, June 1, at 11.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment
Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Frank Bradley, Funeral Directors, Letterkenny.
The House is strictly private at the request of the deceased except for family,
Owen Harkin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh
The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Owen Harkin, late of Glenmakee, Carndonagh. His remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral on Thursday, June 1, at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at
Family time from
Eilish Grant, née Doherty, Lough View, Buncrana and Moville
The death has occurred of Eilish Grant, née Doherty, late of Lough View,
Bida O'Donnell, née Harkin, 29 Clachan Mór, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Bida O'Donnell, née Harkin, 29 Clachan Mor, Letterkenny. Reposing at her home from
Denis McKeeney, Drimdoo, Malin Head
The death has occurred of Denis McKeeney, Drimdoo, Malin Head.
Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest going to his brother Henry’s residence, Sheskin, Malin Head.
Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 31st at 12.15pm to St Mary’s Church,
Interment
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.