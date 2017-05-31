Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday May 31st

- Anna May Moran, Ballyherron , Kilmacrennan

Anna May Moran, Kilmacrennan



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Anna May Moran, late of Ballyherron , Kilmacrenan.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan on Wednesday, May 31st, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Jimmy Boyce, Tullagh, Carrigart

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jimmy Boyce, late of Tullagh, Carrigart. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 31st, going to the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm till 11am .



Sheila Boyle, Caravan Road, Dungloe

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway of Shiela Boyle, (Ferry), late of Caravan Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from May 29th. Funeral Mass is on Wednesday, May 31, at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am , and also on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Shaun McGlynn, Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Gallagher, Lackagh, Carrigart

The death has been announced of John Gallagher, late of Lackagh, Carrigart. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Wednesday, May 31st, going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 11am .

Patrick McCauley, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at Nazareth House in Fahan of Patrick McCauley, late of Moneygreggan, Newtowncunningham.

Removal from Nazareth House, Fahan to the residence of his daughter, Siobhan, at No. 15, Sandymount, Lisfannon, Buncrana.

Funeral Mass in the All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham tomorrow, Wednesday, 31st May, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Nazareth House, Fahan c/o Charlie Mc Clafferty, Funeral Directors, Churchill and Letterkenny.



Philomena Walsh, Ashbrook and Ard O’ Donnell Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Philomena Walsh, née Sweeney, late of 30 Ashbrook, Letterkenny and formerly of 21, Ard O’ Donnell in Letterkenny.

Removal takes place today from Donegal Hospice Tuesday, May 30, at 2.30pm going to her late residence.

Removal from on Thursday, June 1, at 11.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the family plot at Conwal cemetery .

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Medical 4, Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o any family member or Frank Bradley, Funeral Directors, L’kenny .

The House is strictly private at the request of the deceased except for family, friends and neighbours .



Owen Harkin, Glenmakee, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Owen Harkin, late of Glenmakee, Carndonagh. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Thursday, June 1, at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 10pm till 11am . Family flowers only donations if desired to the Hospice Ward, Carndonagh Community Hospital.

Eilish Grant, née Doherty, Lough View, Buncrana and Moville

The death has occurred of Eilish Grant, née Doherty, late of Lough View, Buncrana and Moville. Removal from Nazareth House, Fahan at 5pm this evening, Tuesday, going to the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Gaye and Séimí O' Domhnaill, 35 Lough View, Buncrana. Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.20 am going to St. Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery. Parking limited at residence , please observe signs. Family time from 10pm to 11 am.

Bida O'Donnell, née Harkin, 29 Clachan Mór, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Bida O'Donnell, née Harkin, 29 Clachan Mor, Letterkenny. Reposing at her home from 6pm this Tuesday evening, May 30th. Requiem Mass on Thursday, June 1st, at 2pm in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Denis McKeeney, Drimdoo, Malin Head

The death has occurred of Denis McKeeney, Drimdoo, Malin Head.

Removal from Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest going to his brother Henry’s residence, Sheskin, Malin Head.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, May 31st at 12.15pm to St Mary’s Church, Lagg , Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only.

