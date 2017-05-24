Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 24th

Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



James Gillham, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Douglas James Gillham, Bonagee, Culdaff.

Reposing at Collins Funeral Home. Family and friends welcome from 6pm until 10pm this Wednesday evening, May 24th.

Funeral Service on Monday, May 29th, in St. Baudan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining burial grounds.



Michael Gerard McLaughlin, Moville

The death has taken place of Michael Gerard Mclaughlin, Bath Terrace, Moville.

Reposing at Bath Terrace, Moville, and awaiting repatriation to his late home in Greennock , Scotland.

Margaret Molloy, Burnfoot

The death has taken place of Margaret Molloy, 12, The Cottages, Burnfoot, Donegal.

Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home today, Wednesday, 24th May, at 2pm to her home. Removal from her home on Thursday evening, 25th May, at 7pm to St. Mura’s Church, Fahan. Requiem Mass on Friday morning, 26th May, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10.30pm to 10am.



John Doogan, Gortahork

The death has taken place in London of John Doogan (John Moore), formerly of Ardsmore , Gortahork

His remains will arrive at his nephew Pat Bán Doogan's residence in Ardsmore , Gortahork at about 4.30pm this evening, Wednesday.

Funeral from there on Friday, May 26th, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 10pm . House private after Rosary until 10am .

