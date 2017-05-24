Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, May 24th
Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- James Gillham, Culdaff
- Michael Gerard Mclaughlin, Moville
- Margaret Molloy, Burnfoot
- John Doogan,
James Gillham, Culdaff
The death has taken
Reposing at Collins Funeral Home. Family and friends welcome from
Funeral Service on Monday, May 29th, in St.
Michael Gerard McLaughlin, Moville
The death has taken place of Michael Gerard Mclaughlin, Bath Terrace, Moville.
Reposing at Bath Terrace, Moville, and awaiting repatriation to his late home in
Margaret Molloy, Burnfoot
The death has taken place of Margaret Molloy, 12, The Cottages, Burnfoot, Donegal.
Removal from Murphy’s Funeral Home today, Wednesday, 24th May, at
John Doogan, Gortahork
The death has taken place in London of John Doogan (John Moore), formerly of
His remains will arrive at his nephew Pat Bán Doogan's residence in
Funeral from there on Friday, May 26th, for
Rosary both nights at
If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.