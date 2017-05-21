Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, May 21st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



-James Mc Gee, Convoy

- James Logue, Kilmacrennan

- Pat Lafferty, Shannon, Ballindrait

- Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of Drimsdale , Foden, Carndonagh



James Mc Gee, Convoy

The death has occured at his late residence of James Mc Gee, Drumgumberland,Convoy. Remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, May 23rd, at 10.20 am for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Convoy at 11 am, with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to the friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member. Family time from 11 pm until 10 am, and on the morning of the funeral.

James Logue, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of James Logue, Kilmacrennan. Formerly of Screen, Milford. Reposing at the home of his brother Michael and Susan Logue, Screen, Milford from 2pm Saturday.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan with burial afterward in Milford Cemetery. Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am.

Pat Lafferty, Shannon, Ballindrait

The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Pat Lafferty, Shannon, Ballindrait and formerly of Rabstown , Glebe, Sion Mills .

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 11 am.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11 am .

Interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery,

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Barnesview Ward, St Joseph`s Hospital.

c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11 pm. to 11 am.



Eileen Doherty-Leavey, Foden, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her residence of Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of Drimsdale , Foden, Carndonagh.

Her remains will repose at McLauglin’s Funeral home, Buncrana.

Removal from there on Sunday at3 pm going to Carn Hospital Chapel of Rest. Viewing time from 4 pm to 8 pm.

Removal from there on Monday at 5 pm going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan , to repose overnight and requiem mass is on Tuesday at 11 am. Burial will take place in Didcot, Oxfordshire.



