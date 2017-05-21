Deaths in Donegal - Sunday, May 21st
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
- Sadie Galbraith, Convoy
- James Logue, Kilmacrennan
- John McAteer,
- Pat Lafferty, Ballindrait
- Michael Patton, Ballyshannon
- Margaret Sweeney, Loughanure
- Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of
Sadie Galbraith, 342 Milltown, Convoy
The death has taken place of Sadie Galbraith, 342 Milltown, Convoy.
Reposing at her residence. Funeral from there on Sunday at 2.30pm for Service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy at 3 pm.
Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy or any family member.
James Logue, Kilmacrennan
The death has taken place of James Logue, Kilmacrennan. Formerly of Screen, Milford. Reposing at the home of his brother Michael and Susan Logue, Screen, Milford from
Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan with burial afterward in Milford Cemetery. Family time please from 11 pm until 11 am.
John McAteer,
The death has taken place of John McAteer,
Removal from his home today, Sunday, 21st May, at 12.30pm to St. Columba’s Church, Massmount for Requiem Mass at 1 pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Pat Lafferty, Shannon, Ballindrait
The death has taken place at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Pat Lafferty, Shannon, Ballindrait and formerly of
Reposing at his home on Saturday from 11 am.
Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11
Interment afterward in the adjoining cemetery,
Donations in lieu of flowers please to the
c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
Family time please from 11 pm. to 11 am.
Michael Patton, The Bray, Creevy, Ballyshannon
The death has taken place Sligo University Hospital Michael Patton, The Bray, Creevy, Ballyshannon.
Remains
Interment at the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Branch of the Alzheimers Society care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private on the morning of the
Margaret Sweeney, Loughanure
The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Sweeney, late of Loughanure.
Remains
Funeral mass on Sunday at
Eileen Doherty-Leavey,
The death has taken place at her residence of Eileen Doherty-Leavey, late of
Her remains will repose at McLauglin’s Funeral home, Buncrana.
Removal from there on Sunday at 3 pm going to Carn Hospital Chapel of Rest. Viewing time from 4 pm to 8 pm.
Removal from there on Monday at 5 pm going to St Mary’s Church,
