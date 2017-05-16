Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, May 16th
Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny
The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny.
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Carnammuggagh, Letterkenny on
Removal from his home on Friday at 10.30am going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at
Sheila (Cissie) Greene, Scraigathote, Arranmore
The death has occurred of Sheila (Cissie) Greene, Scraigathote, Arranmore.
Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, May 17th, at
Liam McMenamin, 24 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe
The death has taken place of Liam McMenamin, 24 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe, formerly
Reposing at 24 St. Eunan’s Terrace. Wake strictly private, family and friends only. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am for
No
Margaret McBride, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh
The death has taken place occurred of Margaret McBride,
Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest today, Tuesday, 16th May, at
Removal on Thursday, May 18th, at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at
Jacinta Kelly, (née Caulfield) Gallows Lane, Lifford
The death has occurred of Jacinta Kelly, (née Caulfield) Gallows Lane, Lifford
Reposing at her home on Tuesday (May 16th) from
Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (May 18th) at 10.15am. For Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at
Interment
Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.
Family time please from
Paddy McLaughlin, Corner House, Gleneely
The death has occurred of Paddy McLaughlin, Corner House, Gleneely, Donegal.
Reposing at 1 Foxwood, Gleneely.
Removal on Wednesday, May 17th, at 10.30am for
Michael Clancy, Ballyshannon
The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Michael Clancy,
Reposing at the Rosary Chapel at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Tuesday evening May 16th from
Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning at
Paddy McCafferty, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town
The deaths
His remains will be reposing at his late residence from
Remains
House private at all other
