Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, May 16th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Gallagher, 15 Rosemount Terrace, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest Carnammuggagh, Letterkenny on Wednesday at 3pm to to his home.

Removal from his home on Friday at 10.30am going to St Eunan's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

Sheila (Cissie) Greene, Scraigathote, Arranmore



The death has occurred of Sheila (Cissie) Greene, Scraigathote, Arranmore.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, May 17th, at 11am in St. Crone’s Church, Arranmore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please, from 10pm till 11am .

Liam McMenamin, 24 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe



The death has taken place of Liam McMenamin, 24 St. Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe, formerly of of 37 Emmett Park, Castlefin.

Reposing at 24 St. Eunan’s Terrace. Wake strictly private, family and friends only. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Church, Raphoe followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Oesophageal Cancer Research. Family time only please on the morning of the funeral.

Margaret McBride, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh



The death has taken place occurred of Margaret McBride, Tiernaleague , Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest today, Tuesday, 16th May, at 4pm to her daughter Ann & Paddy Devlin’s residence, Whin Park, Glentogher.

Removal on Thursday, May 18th, at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private from 11pm to 10am and also on the morning of the funeral.

Jacinta Kelly, (née Caulfield) Gallows Lane, Lifford



The death has occurred of Jacinta Kelly, (née Caulfield) Gallows Lane, Lifford

Reposing at her home on Tuesday (May 16th) from 5pm .

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday (May 18th) at 10.15am. For Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Paddy McLaughlin, Corner House, Gleneely

The death has occurred of Paddy McLaughlin, Corner House, Gleneely, Donegal.

Reposing at 1 Foxwood, Gleneely.

Removal on Wednesday, May 17th, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan , Culdaff. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am .



Michael Clancy, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Michael Clancy, Clyhore , Ballyshannon, and formerly of Main St. Bundoran, Co. Donegal.

Reposing at the Rosary Chapel at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Tuesday evening May 16th from 5pm until removal into the Church for Reception Prayers at 7pm .

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning at 11am , burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.



Paddy McCafferty, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town

The deaths has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Mc Cafferty, late of 5 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 4pm until 10pm on Monday, May 15, and from 11am until 10pm on Tuesday.

Remains leaving his residence at 10:30am on Wednesday for funeral mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private at all other times please.

