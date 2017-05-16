Deaths in Donegal - May 16th, 2017
The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:
Paddy McLaughlin, Corner House, Gleneely
The death has occurred of Paddy McLaughlin, Corner House, Gleneely, Donegal.
Reposing at 1 Foxwood, Gleneely.
Removal on Wednesday, May 17th, at 10.30am for
Michael Clancy,
The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Michael Clancy,
Reposing at the Rosary Chapel at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Tuesday evening May 16th from
Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning at
Paddy McCafferty, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town
The deaths
His remains will be reposing at his late residence from
Remains
House private at all other
Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs
The death has taken place of Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs.
Remains
Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am. to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for
Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran
The death has taken place at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital of Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran.
House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, May 16th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation
There will be a Mass for Felicity in the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, at 12 noon on Saturday, May 20th.
Family flowers
