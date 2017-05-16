Deaths in Donegal - May 16th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paddy McLaughlin, Corner House, Gleneely

- Michael Clancy, Clyhore , Ballyshannon, Donegal / Bundoran,

- Paddy McCafferty, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town

- Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs

- Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran

Paddy McLaughlin, Corner House, Gleneely



The death has occurred of Paddy McLaughlin, Corner House, Gleneely, Donegal.

Reposing at 1 Foxwood, Gleneely.

Removal on Wednesday, May 17th, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan , Culdaff. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am .

Michael Clancy, Clyhore , Ballyshannon



The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Michael Clancy, Clyhore , Ballyshannon, and formerly of Main St. Bundoran, Co. Donegal.

Reposing at the Rosary Chapel at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran on Tuesday evening May 16th from 5pm until removal into the Church for Reception Prayers at 7pm .

Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday morning at 11am , burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

Paddy McCafferty, O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town



The deaths has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Mc Cafferty, late of 5 O’Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 4pm until 10pm on Monday, May 15, and from 11am until 10pm on Tuesday.

Remains leaving his residence at 10:30am on Wednesday for funeral mass at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private at all other times please.

Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs



The death has taken place of Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 12noon on Monday to 11pm .

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am. to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran

The death has taken place at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital of Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran.

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, May 16th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6.

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, at 12 noon on Saturday, May 20th.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust ℅ Department of Medical Oncology, St. Vincent’s, Dublin 4.

