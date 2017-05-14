Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, May 14th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Jackie Meehan, the Glebe, Roshine Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 12 noon to 11pm today, Sunday, and from 12noon on Monday to 11pm.

Removal from his home on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am. to St. Mary's Church, Killybegs for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Eileen Doran, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Eileen Doran, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at her late residence until removal at 10.15am tomorrow, Monday, May 15th, to St. Columba’s Church, Dromoghil, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm and tomorrow morning. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Medical 3 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital.

Margaret Spratt (née McGlynn), Church Lane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Deanfield Nursing home of Margaret Spratt (née McGlynn), formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny.

Reposing at WJ O’Brien and Son Funeral Home, Eglinton from 6pm until 8pm this evening, Saturday, May 13th.

Funeral service will take place at 2pm at the funeral home today, Sunday, May 14th, followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/ Bundoran

The death has taken place at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital of Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran.

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, May 16th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6.

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, at 12 noon on Saturday, May 20th.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust ℅ Department of Medical Oncology, St. Vincent’s, Dublin 4.

Thomas McVey, Carland, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Thomas McVey, late of Carland, Kerrykeel.

His remains reposing at his home from 3pm on Friday, May 12th.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday, May 14th, in St Columba’s Church, Massmount, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Mary Jane Patton, Broadlea, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Mary Jane Patton, aged 101, late of Broadlea, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home Friday, May 12th, from 4pm until 8pm and Rosary at 8pm on Friday, May 12th; and on Saturday, May 13th, from 4pm until 9pm, with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.40am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer's Society, Donegal Branch c/o Sean Kelly and Son Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

