Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, May 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Margaret Spratt (née McGlynn), Church Lane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Deanfield Nursing home of Margaret Spratt (née McGlynn), formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny.

Reposing at WJ O’Brien and Son Funeral Home, Eglinton from 6pm until 8pm this evening, Saturday, May 13th.

Funeral service will take place at 2pm at the funeral home tomorrow, Sunday, May 14th, followed by burial in Gortlee Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/ Bundoran

The death has taken place at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital of Felicity Fox, Merrion, Dublin/Bundoran.

House and funeral home private. Removal on Tuesday, May 16th, to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Merrion Road, Dublin 4, at 11.50am for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6.

There will be a Mass for Felicity in the Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, at 12 noon on Saturday, May 20th.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Clinical Research Trust ℅ Department of Medical Oncology, St. Vincent’s, Dublin 4.

Thomas McVey, Carland, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Thomas McVey, late of Carland, Kerrykeel.

His remains reposing at his home from 3pm on Friday, May 12th.

Requiem Mass at 2pm on Sunday, May 14th, in St Columba’s Church, Massmount, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

House private from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Jimmy McAlynn, Hillhead, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Jimmy McAlynn, late of 35 Hillhead, Castlefinn.

His remains are reposing at his late home. Funeral from there at 2pm on Saturday, May 13th, for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefinn.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefinn.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the British Lung Foundation c/o Charles Lynch, Funeral Director, 50 Castlefin Road, Castlederg.

Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Eunan ‘Busty’ Blake, Crieve, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his home. Funeral from there on Saturday, May 13th, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 1.30pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Eunan's Residents Comfort Fund.

Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Albert Wilson Long, Artigarvan and Raphoe

The death has taken place at his home of Albert Wilson Long, late of 4 Ballyskeagh Road, Artigarvan and formerly of Drumfad, Raphoe.

Funeral from there on Saturday, May 13th, at 1.30pm, followed by Service in Leckpatrick Presbyterian Church at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only. Donations to Marie Currie c/o Mrs Ruth Haye, Funeral Director, 100 Spencer Road, Derry BT476AG.

Mary Jane Patton, Broadlea, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Mary Jane Patton, aged 101, late of Broadlea, Raphoe.

Her remains are reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home Friday, May 12th, from 4pm until 8pm and Rosary at 8pm on Friday, May 12th; and on Saturday, May 13th, from 4pm until 9pm, with Rosary at 9pm

Funeral from there on Sunday morning at 10.40am going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Alzheimer's Society, Donegal Branch c/o Sean Kelly and Son Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe or any family member.

