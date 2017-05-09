Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, May 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Ellen O’Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh

- James (Jim) Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

- Mary Gallagher,Trusk Road, Ballybofey and Glenties

- Michael Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Ellen O’Donnell, Ballyness, Falcarragh.

Wake taking place in Gweedore Funeral Home today, Tuesday, May 9th, from 6.30pm to Rosary at 9.30pm, followed by removal to her home in Falcarragh.

House private, but family and friends are welcome.

Funeral Mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra.

Reposing at his residence today Tuesday from 5pm until 10pm and tomorrow from 11am until 10pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra at 10.15am for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Mary Gallagher, nee Craig, late of Trusk Road in Ballybofey and formerly of Glenties.

Funeral will be leaving her home on Wednesday morning May 10th at 10.30am for Requiem mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, followed by interment in St Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Family and Life c/o G McCool and Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

House is private please at the request of the deceased.



The death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Michael Doyle, late of Meenbunone, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at his home from Monday, May 8th from 6pm.

Funeral mass is in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Jack and Jill

Foundation care of any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Director, Creeslough.

