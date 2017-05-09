Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday May 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-John O'Brien, Ballyshannon, Sligo and Mayo

- Michael Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

- Mary Jane Duffy, Castlefin

- Mary Gallagher,Trusk Road, Ballybofey and Glenties



John O'Brien, Ballyshannon, Sligo and Mayo

The death has taken place of John O'Brien, formerly of Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, Sligo Town and Ballyshannon. Reposing at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo from 2pm on Monday, May 8th. Removal at 5pm to Gavin's Funeral Home, Knox Street, Ballyhaunis, County Mayo and reposing from 7pm to 8pm in Gavin's Funeral Home. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 pm today, Tuesday in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis. Burial follows in Ballyhaunis Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo.



Michael Doyle, Meenbunone, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Michael Doyle, late of Meenbunone, Creeslough.

His remains will be reposing at his home from Monday, May 8th from 6pm.

Funeral mass is in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Jack and Jill

Foundation care of any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mary Jane Duffy, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Mary Jane Duffy, née Mc Menamin, late of Stranamuck, Castlefin. Her remains are reposing at the home of her daughter and son in law, Patricia and Terence Mc Connell, Stranamuck, Castlefin.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, May 9th at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Castlefin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Castlefin.

Mary Gallagher,Trusk Road, Ballybofey and Glenties



The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Mary Gallagher, nee Craig, late of Trusk Road in Ballybofey and formerly of Glenties.

Funeral will be leaving her home on Wednesday morning May 10th at 10.30am for Requiem mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am, followed by interment in St Patrick’s Churchyard, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Family and Life c/o G McCool and Son, Funeral Directors, Ballybofey.

House is private please at the request of the deceased.



If you wish to have a death notice included here, email us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a phone number for verification purposes only.