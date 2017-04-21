Deaths in Donegal - Friday, April 21st

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Sister Eucharia McLoone, Chapelizod, Dublin/Glenties

- Grace Gallagher, Ranafast and Derryconnor

- Phoncie Haughey, Rinn a Cille, Teelin

- Fionnuala Hegarty, Main St., Kilcar

Sister Eucharia McLoone, Chapelizod, Dublin/Glenties

The death has taken place of Sister Eucharia McLoone, daughter of the late Michael and Bridget McLoone, Clooney, Glenties.

Deeply regretted by her Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny in Mount Sackville, Chapelizod, Dublin; Paris, France; the United States; and the West Indies; and by her nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Saturday in Mount Sackville Chapel, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.

Grace Gallagher, Ranafast and Derryconnor

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Grace Gallagher, Ranafast and Derryconnor.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest at 4pm on Wednesday, April 19th, to repose at her daughter Moira's residence in Derryconnor, Gortahork.

Removal at 10.15am on Friday, April 21st, for 11am funeral Mass at the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Diabetes Society, c/o any family member or Stephen O'Donnell and Sons Funeral Directors.

Phoncie Haughey, Rinn a Cille, Teelin

The death has taken place, unexpectedly, in Galway University Hospital, of Phoncie Haughey, Rinn a Cille, Teelin.

Remains will arrive at his late residence in Rinn a Cille, Teelin, at 5.30pm on Wednesday, April 19th. Reposing at his home until Friday morning, April 21st, with removal to St. Columba's Church, Carrick, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fionnuala Hegarty, Main St., Kilcar

The death has occurred of Fionnuala Hegarty, late of Main St., Kilcar. Arriving at her residence in Main St., Kilcar on Wednesday, 19th April at approximately 9pm.

Reposing at her home until Friday morning, April 21st with removal to St. Cartha's Church Kilcar to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House strictly private on Friday morning.

Death notices can be sent to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com; please include a contact number for verification.