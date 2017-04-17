Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, April 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Peggy McDevitt, Glenmaquin, Convoy

- Gabriel Brown, Station Road, Carrigans

- Bridget Winters, Boyoughter, Doochary

- Peter Griffin, Station Road, Mountcharles

- Rodney Arnold Hilton, Donegal town

- Anna McGroarty, nee McBride, Donegal town

Peggy McDevitt, Glenmaquin, Convoy

The death has taken place at St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar, of Peggy McDevitt, Glenmaquin, Convoy.

Removal from Gibson's Funeral Home, Convoy, today, Monday 17th April, at 4pm, going to her residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday, 19th April at 2pm for 2.30pm service at St Ninian's Church, Convoy and burial afterwards in the family plot.

House private. Family and friends welcome. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Ninian's Church Funds care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Gabriel Brown, Station Road, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Gabriel Brown, Station Road, Carrigans.

Reposing at the family home, Station Road, from 7pm this evening, Monday, April 17th.

Removal from there at 10.15am on Wednesday, April 19th, to St. Baithin's Church, St. Johnston, for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Winters, Boyoughter, Doochary

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Bridget Winters, Boyoughter, Doochary.

Reposing at McGlynn's Funeral home today, Monday, from 6pm, with Rosary at 9pm. Viewing from 4pm on Tuesday, with removal at 6.30pm to St. Brigid's Church, Leitirmacaward, for 7pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, followed by burial in the new graveyard.

Peter Griffin, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has taken place peacefully, at his late residence, of Peter Griffin, Station Road, Mountcharles.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Breege McLoone at Station Road, Mountcharles from Sunday. Removal from there on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Rodney Arnold Hilton, 5 Clár Ná Sí Clarcam, Donegal town

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Rodney Arnold Hilton, 5 Clár Ná Sí Clarcam, Donegal town.

Remains to arrive to St Agatha's Church, Clar, Donegal Town on Wednesday for 6pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Thursday with removal afterwards to Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Renal Unit Letterkenny University Hospital. House strictly private at all times.

Anna McGroarty, née McBride, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Anna McGroarty, nee McBride, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town and formerly of Rosnowlagh.

Remains reposing at the family home in Ardeskin, from 4pm to 10pm on Sunday and from 11am to 10pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Church, Donegal town for 11am funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. House private on Tuesday morning please.

