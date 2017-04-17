Deaths in Donegal, Monday, April 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Peter Griffin, Station Road, Mountcharles

- Rodney Arnold Hilton, Donegal town

- Elizabeth McDaid, Buncrana

- John McBrearty, Milford

- Anna McGroarty, nee McBride, Donegal town

- Dennis Cunningham, Kilcar

- Noel Gill, Buncrana

Peter Griffin, Station Road, Mountcharles

The death has taken place peacefully, at his late residence, of Peter Griffin, Station Road, Mountcharles.

Reposing at the home of his daughter Breege McLoone at Station Road, Mountcharles from Sunday. Removal from there on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles, or any family member. Family time from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral, please.

Rodney Arnold Hilton, 5 Clár Ná Sí Clarcam, Donegal town

The death has taken place peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Rodney Arnold Hilton, 5 Clár Ná Sí Clarcam, Donegal town.

Remains to arrive to St Agatha's Church, Clar, Donegal Town on Wednesday for 6pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Thursday with removal afterwards to Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Renal Unit Letterkenny University Hospital. House strictly private at all times.

Elizabeth McDaid, Clonblosk, Cockhill, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Elizabeth McDaid, Clonblosk, Cockhill, Buncrana.

Reposing at her late residence until removal at 1.30pm on Monday, April 17th, to St. Mary's Church, Cockhill, for funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please from 10pm.

John McBrearty, Magheradrummond, Milford

The death has taken place of John McBrearty, Magheradrummond, Milford.

Reposing at his home. Requiem Mass at 11am on Monday, April 17th, in St Peter’s Church, Milford, followed by burial in Tully Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice.

Anna McGroarty, née McBride, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Anna McGroarty, nee McBride, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town and formerly of Rosnowlagh.

Remains reposing at the family home in Ardeskin, from 4pm to 10pm on Sunday and from 11am to 10pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Church, Donegal town for 11am funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Denis Cunningham, Far Straleel, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Denis Cunningham, Far Straleel, Kilcar.

Removal from his residence on Monday at 12.30pm for funeral Mass at 1pm in St. Cartha's Church, Kilcar. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Noel Gill, 29 Ardaravan Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Noel Gill, 29 Ardaravan Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his son John's residence, 3 Ard Ná Gréine, Tullyarvan, Buncrana. Funeral from there at 10.15am on Monday, April 17th, going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Death notices can be sent to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com; please include a contact number for verification.