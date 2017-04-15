Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, April 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Anna McGroarty, née McBride, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Anna McGroarty, nee McBride, Ardeskin, Old Laghey Road, Donegal town and formerly of Rosnowlagh.

Remains reposing at the family home in Ardeskin, from 4pm to 10pm on Sunday and from 11am to 10pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Patrick's Church, Donegal town for 11am funeral Mass, with burial immediately afterwards in St. Agatha's Cemetery, Clar. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Denis Cunningham, Far Straleel, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Denis Cunningham, Far Straleel, Kilcar.

Removal from his residence on Monday at 12.30pm for funeral Mass at 1pm in St. Cartha's Church, Kilcar. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Noel Gill, 29 Ardaravan Road, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Noel Gill, 29 Ardaravan Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at his son John's residence, 3 Ard Ná Gréine, Tullyarvan, Buncrana. Funeral from there at 10.15am on Monday, April 17th, going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm until 10am.

Eddie Fries, Hillhead, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Eddie Fries, Hillhead, Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 10pm. Family time please from 11pm, please.

Doreen Marshall, Grange, Burt

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Doreen Marshall, Grange, Burt.

Remains reposing at her residence from Friday. Funeral service there at 2.30pm, Sunday, April 16th, with burial afterwards in Grange Graveyard.

Mary Canning, Portsalon/Milford

The death has occurred in Clydebank, Scotland of Mary Canning (née Callahan) late of Duntinney, Portsalon, and Milford. Mary is the wife of the late James Canning and formerly of Loughdubh, Milford.

Reposing at Duntinney, Portsalon from 11am today, Saturday, 15th April. Funeral from there at 11.15am on Sunday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Family time from 10.30pm to 10.30am.

