Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, April 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Eddie Fries, Kilmacrennan

- Doreen Marshall, Burt

- Mary Canning, Portsalon/Milford

- Bridie Mc Gettigan, Lifford

- Peter McBride, Derrybeg

- Paul Kirwan, Glasnevin, Dublin/Muff

Eddie Fries, Hillhead, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Eddie Fries, Hillhead, Kilmacrennan.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary tonight at 10pm. Family time please from 11pm, please.

Doreen Marshall, Grange, Burt

The peaceful death has taken place at her residence of Doreen Marshall, Grange, Burt.

Remains reposing at her residence from Friday. Funeral service there at 2.30pm, Sunday, April 16th, with burial afterwards in Grange Graveyard.

Mary Canning, Portsalon/Milford

The death has occurred in Clydebank, Scotland of Mary Canning (née Callahan) late of Duntinney, Portsalon, and Milford. Mary is the wife of the late James Canning and formerly of Loughdubh, Milford.

Reposing at Duntinney, Portsalon from 11am today, Saturday, 15th April. Funeral from there at 11.15am on Sunday for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Massmount, Fanad, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Family time from 10.30pm to 10.30am.

Bridie McGettigan, Lifford

The death has taken place at St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin of Bridie McGettigan (née Doherty), Edenmore, Lifford.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday at 10.15a.m. for Service in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice. c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Peter McBride, Derrybeg and Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Peter McBride, Middletown, Derrybeg and Ballybofey.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Derrybeg. Funeral Service in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Gweedore Day Centre.

Paul Kirwan, Glasnevin, Dublin/Muff

The death has taken place of Paul Kirwan, Glasnevin, Dublin/Muff.

Reposing at his residence between 4pm and 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East for 11am Service followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

