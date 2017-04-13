Deaths in Donegal - Thursday April 13th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Sweeney, Gortahork

- Paul Kirwan, Glasnevin, Dublin/Muff

- Denis Kinsella, Church Road, Killybegs

- Denis Lawler, Dartry, Dublin/Milford/Wexford

- David McClean, Manorcunningham

Mary Sweeney, Gortahork

The death has taken place of Mary Sweeney, Fanaboy, Gortahork, at the Lake House Nursing Home, Portnablagh, Dunfanaghy.

Reposing at her nephew Michael Gallagher's home in Fanaboy. Funeral from there on Friday, 14th April, for 10.00am service in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary

both nights at 9.00pm. House private after rosary until 10.00am and on the morning of the funeral.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.



Paul Kirwan, Glasnevin, Dublin/Muff



The death has taken place of Paul Kirwan, Glasnevin, Dublin/Muff.

Reposing at his residence between 4pm and 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East for 11am Service followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association.

Denis Kinsella, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Denis Kinsella, Church Road, Killybegs.

Removal at 4pm today, Wednesday, from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy, to his late residence, to arrive at 5.30pm. Removal from his home at 11.30am on Thursday to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Galway cancer bus c/o any family member.



Denis Lawler, Dartry, Dublin/Milford/Wexford



The death has taken place at at Vergemount Hospital, Clonskeagh, of Denis Lawler, Dartry, Dublin/Milford/Wexford.

Reposing from 5pm until 7pm today, Wednesday, at the Mortuary Chapel, Vergemount Hospital. Funeral service on Thursday at 2.30 pm. in Rathfarnham Church of Ireland Parish Church, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only.

David McClean, Tullybogley, Errity, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of David McClean, Tullybogley, Errity, Manorcunningham.

Remains are reposing at his residence from Tuesday, 11th April. Funeral from there at 2pm on Thursday, 13th April, for Service at 2.30pm at Ray Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the family plot.

House private. Family and friends welcome. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the New Hall Fund care of Mr Alan Wallace, treasurer.

