Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, April 12th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Denis Kinsella, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has taken place of Denis Kinsella, Church Road, Killybegs.

Removal at 4pm today, Wednesday, from Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy, to his late residence, to arrive at 5.30pm. Removal from his home at 11.30am on Thursday to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Galway cancer bus c/o any family member.

Denis Lawler, Dartry, Dublin/Milford/Wexford

The death has taken place at at Vergemount Hospital, Clonskeagh, of Denis Lawler, Dartry, Dublin/Milford/Wexford.

Reposing from 5pm until 7pm today, Wednesday, at the Mortuary Chapel, Vergemount Hospital. Funeral service on Thursday at 2.30 pm. in Rathfarnham Church of Ireland Parish Church, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only.

David McClean, Tullybogley, Errity, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of David McClean, Tullybogley, Errity, Manorcunningham.

Remains are reposing at his residence from Tuesday, 11th April. Funeral from there at 2pm on Thursday, 13th April, for Service at 2.30pm at Ray Presbyterian Church and burial afterwards in the family plot.

House private. Family and friends welcome. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the New Hall Fund care of Mr Alan Wallace, treasurer.

Joe Harley, Trentagh

The death has taken place of Joe Harley, late of Trentagh.

Reposing at his late residence from 7pm, Monday, April 10th. Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 11am on Wednesday, April 12th, followed by burial afterwards in Gartan cemetery. Family from 11pm to 11am and family flowers only please. Donations to Donegal Hospice.

Pat Conaghan, Dunkineely and Mayo

The death has taken place of Pat Conaghan formerly of Dunkineely and Mayo.

Reposing at Mc Gowan's funeral home, Ballina on Tuesday evening from 6.30pm until 8pm. Funeral will arrive at St. Muredach`s Cathedral, Ballina on Wednesday morning for 11am funeral Mass followed by burial in Leigue Cemetery, Ballina.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Western Alzheimer`s Association.

Maurice Gallagher, late of Meenaleck, Crolly

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Maurice Gallagher, formally Meenaleck, Crolly.

Requiem Mass at 10am on Wednesday, April 12th, in St. Bartholomew’s Church Glasgow, with burial afterwards in Linn Cemetery.

Thomas Lecky, Demense, Convoy

The death has taken place at his residence of Thomas Lecky, late of Demense, Convoy.

His remains will repose at his residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday April 12th, at 2pm for service in Convoy Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in the family plot. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o William Lecky or Terence McClintock, Funeral director, Town Parks, Convoy.

