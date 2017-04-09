Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, April 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Martha Mc Guiness



- Patrick (Pete) Malone, Carrigart



- Brian Mangan, Pettigo



- Hugh McGeoghan, Carndonagh



- Hugh Gallagher, Ballymacool, Letterkenny



- Patrick (Paddy) Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

Martha Mc Guiness



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Martha Mc Guiness.

Reposing at her residence from 3pm on Sunday.

Removal from her residence on Tuesday at 9.30am going to St Eunan's Cathedral Letterkennny for requiem Mass at 10 am and interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery in the family plot.

Family flowers only please Donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice Letterkenny.



Patrick (Pete) Malone, Carrigart



The death has taken place of Patrick (Pete) Malone, Tirlaughan, Carrigart. At Aras Ui Dhomhnall Nursing Home, Milford.



Funeral today Sunday at ipm at The Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is strictly private, please.

Brian Mangan, Pettigo



The death has taken place of Brian Mangan, Pettigo. Formerly of Sydney.



Reposing at his residence, Mulberry Court, High Street, on Sunday 9th April from 6.00pm. House private please on Monday morning. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Pettigo to arrive for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Hugh McGeoghan, Carndonagh



The death has taken place of Hugh McGeoghan, Carrowreagh Road, Carndonagh.



Reposing at his late home until removal on Monday, 10th April, at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund. Family time from 11pm, please.



Hugh Gallagher, Ballymacool, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Hugh Gallagher, late of Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Ballynamacool.

Funeral on Monday, April 10th, at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.



Family time please from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick “Paddy” Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan



The death has taken place at Aras MicSuibhne Nursing home, Mullinasole Laghey, Patrick “Paddy” Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Paddy is the brother of Molly McGoldrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 9734000

