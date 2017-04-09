Deaths in Donegal - Sunday, April 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Patrick (Pete) Malone, Carrigart

- Brian Mangan, Pettigo

- Hugh McGeoghan, Carndonagh

- Hugh Gallagher, Ballymacool, Letterkenny

- Packie Glackin, White Cross Road, Ranafast

- Mary Josephine “Josie” Campbell, Barnesmore

- Patrick Mc Daid, Claggan, Buncrana

- Patsy Friel, Newmill Road, Ramelton

- Patrick (Paddy) Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

- Jimmy Sharkey, Calhame, Annagry

- Hugh Duggan, Mill St. Pettigo



The death has taken place of Patrick (Pete) Malone, Tirlaughan, Carrigart. At Aras Ui Dhomhnall Nursing Home, Milford.

Funeral today Sunday at ipm at The Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House is strictly private, please.



The death has taken place of Brian Mangan, Pettigo. Formerly of Sydney.

Reposing at his residence, Mulberry Court, High Street, on Sunday 9th April from 6.00pm. House private please on Monday morning. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Pettigo to arrive for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place of Hugh McGeoghan, Carrowreagh Road, Carndonagh.

Reposing at his late home until removal on Monday, 10th April, at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund. Family time from 11pm, please.

The death has occurred of Hugh Gallagher, late of Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Ballynamacool

Funeral on Monday, April 10, at 12 noon in St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Con McDaid and Sons, Funeral Directors.

Family time please from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

The sudden death has taken place of Jimmy Sharkey, late of Calhame, Annagry.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 5pm on Friday the 7th of April.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in the Star of the Sea Church Annagry with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private please from 11pm to 10am Rosary both nights at 9pm

The death has taken place at Aras MicSuibhne Nursing home, Mullinasole Laghey, Patrick “Paddy” Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Paddy is the brother of Molly McGoldrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 9734000

The death has taken place in Medical Rehab Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy Friel, Newmill Road, Ramelton.

Patsy was a former Donegal County Council lorry driver.

Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny yesterday, Friday April 7th, at 3pm, going to his home.

Funeral mass on Sunday April 9th at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Medical Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hosital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

The death has taken place of Patrick Mc Daid, late of Claggan, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his son John’s house in Claggan, Buncrana.

Funeral on Sunday April 9th at 10.20am for 11am mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery



The death has taken place of Packie Glackin, late of White Cross Road, Ranafast and formerly of Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Ranafast.

Removal on Sunday April 9th at 10.30am for 11am requiem mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Chapel Annagry, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Rosary at 9.30pm both nights.

Family time on the morning of the funeral. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

The death has take place at the Graan Nursing Home, Enniskillen of Hugh Duggan late of Mill St. Pettigo.

His remains will be reposing at his daughter Mary’s residence, Lough Derg Rd. Pettigo from 6.00 pm on Friday April 7.

Removal on Sunday, April9, at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 12.00.

Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland c/o any family member or to Pat Britton, Funeral Director, Pettigo

