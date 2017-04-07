Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, April 7th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Shemie O’ Donnell, McCloskey Crescent, Glenties



- Packie Glackin, White Cross Road, Ranafast



- Charlie Harkin, Sleeghan, Derrybeg



- Monica Browne (née McFadden), Newtowncunningham



- John Loughlin, Kerrykeel



- Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, County Leitrim/Falcarragh



- Mary Josephine “Josie” Campbell, Barnesmore



- Patrick Mc Daid, Claggan, Buncrana



- Patsy Friel, Newmill Road, Ramelton



- Patrick (Paddy) Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Patrick “Paddy” Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan

The death has taken place at Aras MicSuibhne Nursing home, Mullinasole Laghey, Patrick “Paddy” Mullen, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Paddy is the brother of Molly McGoldrick, Glasbolie, Ballintra.

Funeral arrangements later. All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on 087 9734000



Patsy Friel, Newmills Road, Letterkenny



The death took place in Medical Rehab Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patsy Friel, Newmill Road, Ramelton.

Patsy was a former Donegal County Council lorry driver.



Removal from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny today, Friday April 7th, at 3pm, going to his home.



Funeral mass on Sunday April 9th at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Medical Rehab Unit, Letterkenny University Hosital c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



Patrick Mc Daid, Claggan, Buncrana



The death has taken place of Patrick Mc Daid, late of Claggan, Buncrana.



His remains are reposing at his son John’s house in Claggan, Buncrana.



Funeral on Sunday April 9th at 10.20am for 11am mass in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery



Shemie O’ Donnell, McCloskey Crescent, Glenties

The death has taken place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Shemie O’ Donnell, late of No. 10 McCloskey Crescent, Glenties.



His remains will leave Shovlin’s Funeral Home Sandfield today, Friday April 7th, at 3p.m traveling to his late residence.



Funeral on Saturday afternoon April 8th at 1.30 p.m. to St Conals Church, Glenties for 2p.m requiem mass with burial afterwards in the local Graveyard



Packie Glackin, White Cross Road, Ranafast



The death has taken place of Packie Glackin, late of White Cross Road, Ranafast and formerly of Tubberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Ranafast.



Removal on Sunday April 9th at 10.30am for 11am requiem mass at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Chapel Annagry, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.



Rosary at 9.30pm both nights.



Family time on the morning of the funeral.



Donations in lieu of flowers to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Charlie Harkin, Sleeghan, Derrybeg



The death has taken place at Falcarragh Community Hospital of Charlie Harkin, late of Sleeghan, Derrybeg.



Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Saturday morning 8th April going to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.



Family time after the Rosary until 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Monica Browne (née McFadden), 61 Altaghoney Road, Claudy, Derry / Newtowncunningham



The death has taken place at her home of Monica Browne (née McFadden), 61 Altaghoney Road, Claudy, Derry and formerly of Newtowncunningham.



Reposing at her home today, Wednesday, April 5th, from 7pm. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, April 8th, at 10.15am, for requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Killenagh, Dunamanagh, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.



John Loughlin, Kerrykeel



The death has taken place of John Loughlin, Shore Road, Kerrykeel, suddenly, in Clydebank, Scotland.



Remains will repose at Shore Rd., Kerrykeel from 9.30pm on Friday, 7th April. Funeral from there at 2.20pm on Sunday for 3pm Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Massmount, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, County Leitrim/Falcarragh



The death has taken place after a short illness of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, and formerly of Falcarragh, at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Ben Kilgallon, Aughakiltubrid.



Also Hugh’s granddaughter, Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas, County Leitrim, died suddenly on Monday, April 3rd.



The remains of both Hugh and Suzanne will be reposing at the residence of Ben and Kathleen Kilgannon at Aughakiltubrid, Cloone on Tuesday, 4th April, and today, Wednesday, 5th April, from 2.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.



House private on Thursday morning please. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co. Leitrim.

Mary Josephine “Josie” Campbell, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Josephine “Josie” Campbell, late of Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal Town. Remains reposing at her residence from 6pm this evening (Thursday) until 10pm and from 11am until 10pm on Friday. Shuttle bus in operation from car park at Biddy’s from 6 pm until 10 pm both days.

Her remains leaving her residence on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.



Death notices can be sent to editorial@donegaldemocrat.com; please include a contact number for verification.