Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, April 5th

- Monica Browne (née McFadden), Newtowncunningham

- John Loughlin, Kerrykeel

- Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, County Leitrim/Falcarragh

- Dorothy Gordon, Bundoran and Mohill

Monica Browne (née McFadden), 61 Altaghoney Road, Claudy, Derry / Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at her home of Monica Browne (née McFadden), 61 Altaghoney Road, Claudy, Derry and formerly of Newtowncunningham.

Reposing at her home today, Wednesday, April 5th, from 7pm. Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, April 8th, at 10.15am, for requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Killenagh, Dunamanagh, at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

John Loughlin, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of John Loughlin, Shore Road, Kerrykeel, suddenly, in Clydebank, Scotland.

Remains will repose at Shore Rd., Kerrykeel from 9.30pm on Friday, 7th April. Funeral from there at 2.20pm on Sunday for 3pm Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Massmount, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, County Leitrim/Falcarragh

The death has taken place after a short illness of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, and formerly of Falcarragh, at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Ben Kilgallon, Aughakiltubrid.

Also Hugh’s granddaughter, Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas, County Leitrim, died suddenly on Monday, April 3rd.

The remains of both Hugh and Suzanne will be reposing at the residence of Ben and Kathleen Kilgannon at Aughakiltubrid, Cloone on Tuesday, 4th April, and today, Wednesday, 5th April, from 2.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone for 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Thursday morning please. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone, Co. Leitrim.

Dorothy Gordon, Bundoran and Mohill

The death has taken place at at Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Dorothy Gordon, late of Main St. Bundoran, and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

Reposing at the Nursing Home today, Wednesday, April 5th, from 5.30pm, with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Reception Prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday April 6th at 10am followed by private burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

House private, please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patient's Comfort Fund, Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home c/o Conlan & Breslin Funerals or by donation box at church.

