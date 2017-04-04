Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, April 4th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

John Loughlin, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of John Loughlin, Shore Road, Kerrykeel. Suddenly in Clydebank, Scotland. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, father, mother, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Funeral Arrangements Later



John Cullen, Dr. McGinley Road, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Cullen, Dr. McGinley Road and formerly of Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest on Monday, going to his daughter Marie’s home at 21 Fairgreen Hill, Long Lane, Letterkenny, to repose until Wednesday, April 5th. Removal from there at 11.20am on Wednesday, April 5th to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in the family plot at New Leck Cemetery.

Hugh Gallagher and Suzanne Kilgannon, County Leitrim/Falcarragh

The death has taken place after a short illness of Hugh Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, and formerly of Falcarragh, at the residence of his daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Ben Kilgallon, Aughakiltubrid.

Also Hugh’s granddaughter, Suzanne Kilgannon, Aughavas, County Leitrim, died suddenly on Monday, April 3rd.

Violet Wilkin, Magheraroarty, Creeslough

The death has taken place at The Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh of Violet Wilkin, late of Magheraroarty, Creeslough.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 6pm Monday 3rd April.

Funeral service will take place in St. John’s Church, Ballymore on Wednesday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to The Lakehouse Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member or Harkin’s Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Sadie McCadden, 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sadie McCadden, late of 13 Ernedale Heights, Ballyshannon, and formerly of Knocknarush, Boyle, County Roscommon.

Reposing at her late residence on Tuesday from 12 noon until 8pm. House strictly private at other times. Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Wednesday for 12 noon Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Oncology Ward, Sligo University Hospital, care of John McGeehan and Sons Funeral Directors. House private on morning of funeral.

Dorothy Gordon, Bundoran and Mohill

The death has taken place at at Aras Mhic Suibhne Nursing home, Mullinasole, Laghey of Dorothy Gordon, late of Main St. Bundoran, and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Patient's Comfort Fund, Aras Mhic Suibhine Nursing Home c/o Conlan & Breslin Funerals. Further enquiries to Conlan & Breslin Funeral Directors on 086 249 2036.

