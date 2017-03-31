Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, March 31st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Mary Grant (née Gillespie), Quigley’s Point

- Deirdre Friel Kelly, Monkstown, Dublin/Bunbeg

- Noel Anthony Coyle, Ballybofey/Castlefin

- Joe Mc Geever, Mallaghduff and Glasgow

- Patricia McCaffrey, Donegal town

- Catherine Byrne, Glencolmcille/Kilkenny

- John Sweeney, Carrigart

- Harry Doyle, Buncrana

- May McGonigle, Carricknama, Killygordon

- Brian Boyle, Letterilly, Glenties

Mary Grant (née Gillespie), Quigley’s Point, Donegal

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mary Grant (née Gillespie), Carrowkeel, Quigley’s Point.

Removal to Larne today, Friday, March 31st, arriving at 3.30pm. Removal to her daughter Maeve’s residence at 8 Bath Terrace, Moville to arrive at about 6pm. Removal on Saturday, April 1st, at 9.30am to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point for Requiem Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please on Friday night from 11pm. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Deirdre Friel Kelly, Monkstown, Dublin/Bunbeg

The death has taken place peacefully, in the care of the staff in the Cara Ward at St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, of Deirdre Friel Kelly, formerly of Monkstown and late of RTÉ.

Reposing from 4pm to 5pm today, March 31st, in Carnegies Funeral Home, the Crescent, Monkstown. Funeral Mass at 10am on Saturday, April 1st, in St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown, followed by cremation at Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please.

Noel Anthony Coyle, Whitehill, Navenny, Ballybofey/Castlefin

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice after a short illness of Noel Anthony Coyle, Whitehill, Navenny, Ballybofey, formerly Foyfin, Castlefin.

Reposing at his home at Whitehill from 4pm, Friday, March 31st. Funeral leaving his home at 10am on Sunday, April 2nd, for Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop, at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member. Family time from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Joe Mc Geever, Mallaghduff and Glasgow

The death has occurred in Glasgow on Monday of Joe McGeever, Mallaghduff and late of Glasgow.

Joe is the father of Claire McGeever, Ballymaleel, Letterkenny. His funeral will take place in Glasgow. Mass will take place in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny Friday 31st March at 7.30pm.

Patricia McCaffrey, Clar, Lough Eske, Donegal town

The death has taken place at Donegal Community Hospital of Patricia McCaffrey, Clar, Lough Eske, Donegal town.

Reposing at the family home from 12 noon until 10pm Thursday, and from 12 noon until 10pm today, Friday. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday to St Agatha’s Church, Clar, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, to the hospice ward, Donegal Community Hospital. One-way traffic system will operate from the Main Road at Clar, Lough Eske, via Speirstown. Park and Ride will operate from Martin’s old shop to the wake house.

Catherine Byrne, Glencolmcille/Kilkenny

The death has taken place of Catherine Byrne, late of Birmingham, Kilkenny and Glencolmcille.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Cashel, Glencolmcille, at 11pm today, Thursday. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday morning with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Sweeney, Carrigart

The death has taken place of John Sweeney, Roy View, Carrigart. Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest to his late residence.

Removal on Friday to the Church of St John the Baptist for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Harry Doyle, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Harry Doyle, Tullyarvan, Buncrana.

Removal from his home at 10.40am this morning, Friday, to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please from 10pm until 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Nazareth House, Fahan.

May McGonigle, Carricknama, Killygordon

The death has taken place at St Eunan’s Nursing Home, Letterkenny of May McGonigle, late of Carricknama, Killygordon.

Removal from Gibson’s Funeral Home Thursday. March 30th, going to the residence of Rene McCracken, Moyle, Newtowncunningham.

Funeral from there at 1.15pm, Saturday, April 1st, for service in Monellan Parish Church, Killygordon at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Brian Boyle, Letterilly, Glenties

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brian Boyle, late of Letterilly, Glenties.

His removal from Shovlin’s Funeral home, Sandfield, Ardara took place on Thursday, March 30th, to his late residence.

Removal on Saturday afternoon, April 1st, for 1pm funeral Mass in St Conal’s Church, Glenties, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member, or Patrick Kennedy, undertaker, Glenties.

