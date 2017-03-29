Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday, March 29th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Doris Gallagher, Buncrana

- John Deeney, Rathmullan

- John Sweeney, Carrigart



Doris Gallagher, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Doris Gallagher, Carolina, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late home.

Funeral mass on Thursday March 30th in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

House private please at the request of the deceased.



John Deeney, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of occurred of John Deeney, Creeve, Rathmullan.Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this Tuesday evening, March 28th, at 6pm, to his late residence for waking.Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 30th, at 11am in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery.



John Sweeney, Carrigart

The death has taken place of John Sweeney, Roy View, Carrigart.

His remains will be removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny today, Wednesday, at 4pm going to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday March 31st going to the Church of St John the Baptist for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

