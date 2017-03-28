Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, March 28th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Doris Gallagher, Buncrana

- John Deeney, Rathmullan

- Margaret Georgina (Ina) Taylor, Castlefin

- James (Jim) McDermott, Buncrana/Derry

- Kathleen Curristan, Donegal town

- Elizabeth Gallagher, Gortnahowla, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo

- Rosie Mohan, Ballyweel, Donegal town



Doris Gallagher, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Doris Gallagher, Carolina, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late home.

Funeral mass on Thursday March 30th in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

House private please at the request of the deceased.

John Deeney, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of occurred of John Deeney, Creeve, Rathmullan.Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny this Tuesday evening, March 28th, at 6pm, to his late residence for waking.Requiem Mass on Thursday, March 30th, at 11am in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin followed by burial in Rathmullan Cemetery.



Margaret Georgina (Ina) Taylor, Tamnacrum, Castlefin

The peaceful death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Margaret Georgina (Ina) Taylor, Tamnacrum, Castlefin.

House private at the request of the deceased. Funeral service at Donaghmore Parish Church at 2pm today, Tuesday, 28th March, and burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Brindley Manor Nursing Home care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

James (Jim) McDermott, Magherinture, Buncrana/Derry

The death has taken place of James (Jim) McDermott, Magherinture, Buncrana/Derry.

Reposing at his home in Buncrana. Removal at 9.15am today, Tuesday, March 28th, at 9.15am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry, for Requiem Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in the City Cemetery.

Kathleen Curristan, Riverside House, Waterloo Place, Donegal town

The death has taken place of Kathleen Curristan, Riverside House, Waterloo Place, Donegal town.

Reposing at her residence. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. Donations in lieu of flowers to the patients comfort fund, Donegal Community Hospital Hospice fund.

Elizabeth Gallagher, Gortnahowla, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Gallagher, Gortnahowla, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo (in her 109th year). Reposing at the home of her son Hugh and daughter-in-law, Brigid Gallagher in Gortnahowla.

Arriving at St Brigid’s Church, Ballintrillick, this morning, Tuesday, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Keelogue’s Cemetery, Ballintrillick. House private on Tuesday morning please.

Rosie Mohan, Ballyweel, Donegal town

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Rosie Mohan, Ballyweel, Donegal town.

Reposing at the family home. Removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice in care of any family member



Death notices can be sent to us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com, please include a contact number for verification.