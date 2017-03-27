Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, March 27th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Veronica Gallagher, 20 St Eunan's Terrace, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Curristan, Donegal town

- Maurice O'Kane, 1 Ludden, Buncrana & formerly of Melmore Gardens, Derry & Mullingar

- Elizabeth Gallagher, Gortnahowla, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo

- Rosie Mohan, Ballyweel, Donegal town

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Veronica Gallagher, 20 St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 12 noon on Monday, 27th March, followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Kathleen Curristan, Riverside House, Waterloo Place, Donegal town.

Reposing at her residence from 11am until 10pm today, Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am for 11am funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Killymard, with burial afterwards in St Agatha’s Cemetery, Clar. Donations in lieu of flowers to the patients comfort fund, Donegal Community Hospital Hospice fund.

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Maurice O'Kane, 1 Ludden, Buncrana & formerly of Melmore Gardens, Derry & Mullingar.

Remains reposing at his residence, Funeral from there at 9.30 on Monday going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry. Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice Letterkenny.

The death has taken place of Elizabeth Gallagher, Gortnahowla, Ballintrillick, Co. Sligo (in her 109th year). Reposing at the home of her son Hugh and daughter-in-law, Brigid Gallagher in Gortnahowla today, Monday, from 3pm until 9pm.

Arriving at St Brigid’s Church, Ballintrillick, on Tuesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in Keelogue’s Cemetery, Ballintrillick. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Rosie Mohan, Ballyweel, Donegal town.

Reposing at the family home from 12pm to 10pm today, Monday. Removal on Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Killymard, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice in care of any family member.



