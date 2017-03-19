Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, March 19th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sarah McGlinchey (née Clark), Smileys Bray, Tullyvinney, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Sarah McGlinchey (née Clark), Smileys Bray, Tullyvinney, Raphoe.

Removal from Brindley Manor Nursing home at 2pm this afternoon, Sunday, going to her late residence in Tullyvinney. Funeral from there on Tuesday morning at 10.30am, going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Convoy.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Brindley Manor Patients comfort fund. Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Liam Duddy, Lusticle, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Liam Duddy, Lusticle, Carrigans.

Reposing at the residence of his parents, Robbie and Monica. Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Monday for 2pm Requiem Mass at St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice and Irish Cancer Society. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Sadie McLaughlin (John Joe), St. Finian’s Park, Moville

The death has taken place of Sadie McLaughlin (John Joe), St. Finian’s Park, Moville.

Funeral from her home at 10.30am, Monday, March 20th, for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Edith Little (née Porter), Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edith Little (née Porter), Rosapenna, Downings.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there at 11am on Monday, March 20th, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation at 3pm.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired for Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust.

Michael Doherty, Buncrana/Galway City

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Doherty, 2 Roundknowe, Buncrana/Galway City.

Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana. Removal from there on Sunday, going to 72 Inishannagh Park, Newcastle, Galway, to repose overnight. Funeral there at 11.30am on Monday, going to Sacred Heart Church, Galway, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery.

House private after 7.30pm on Sunday and on the morning of the funeral.

Cathie Cunningham, Carrick

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Cathie Cunningham, Glen Road, Carrick.

Reposing at her late residence in Carrick. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday in St. Columba’s Church, Carrick, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice.

Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin / Donegal

The death has taken place of Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin/Donegal, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Sunday with family in attendance from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Monday for funeral service at 2pm in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel. A Mass will be held in County Donegal at a later date.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Jamsie O'Connor, Dungloe and Edinburgh

The death has taken place in Edinburgh of Jamsie O'Connor, formerly from Craughyboyle, Dungloe.

Reposing at his brother-in-law Leo Bonner’s residence at Meenbanid.

Removal on Sunday at 9.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

