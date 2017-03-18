Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, March 18th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Liam Duddy, Carrigans

- Sadie McLaughlin (John Joe), Moville

- Edith Little (née Porter), Downings

- Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin / Donegal

- Cathie Cunningham, Carrick

- Michael Doherty, Buncrana/Galway City

- Jamsie O'Connor, Dungloe

Liam Duddy, Lusticle, Carrigans

The death has taken place of Liam Duddy, Lusticle, Carrigans.

Reposing at the residence of his parents, Robbie and Monica, from 6pm this evening, Saturday. Funeral from there at 1.30pm on Monday for 2pm Requiem Mass at St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice and Irish Cancer Society. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and the morning of the funeral.

Sadie McLaughlin (John Joe), St. Finian’s Park, Moville

The death has taken place of Sadie McLaughlin (John Joe), St. Finian’s Park, Moville.

Funeral from her home at 10.30am, Monday, March 20th, for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Pius X Church, Moville, followed by burial afterwards in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Edith Little (née Porter), Downings

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Edith Little (née Porter), Rosapenna, Downings.

Reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there at 11am on Monday, March 20th, going to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, for cremation at 3pm.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust.

Michael Doherty, Buncrana/Galway City

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael Doherty, 2 Roundknowe, Buncrana/Galway City.

Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana, from 12 noon to 2pm today, Saturday, March 18th. Removal from there on Sunday, going to 72 Inishannagh Park, Newcastle, Galway, to repose overnight. Funeral there at 11.30am on Monday, going to Sacred Heart Church, Galway, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with interment afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery.

House private after 7.30pm on Sunday and on the morning of the funeral.

Cathie Cunningham, Carrick

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Cathie Cunningham, Glen Road, Carrick.

Her remains will leave Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara, this evening, Saturday, at 4.30pm to arrive at her late residence in Carrick at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday in St. Columba’s Church, Carrick, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Donegal Hospice.

Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin / Donegal

The death has taken place of Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin/Donegal, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Sunday with family in attendance from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Monday for funeral service at 2pm in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel. A Mass will be held in County Donegal at a later date.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Jamsie O'Connor, Dungloe and Edinburgh

The death has taken place in Edinburgh of Jamsie O'Connor formerly from Craughyboyle, Dungloe.

Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe from 12 noon today, Saturday, 18th March, with removal at 2pm to his brother-in-law Leo Bonner’s residence at Meenbanid.

Removal on Sunday at 9.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.