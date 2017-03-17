Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, March 17th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin / Donegal

- Michael Moss, Ballybofey

- Jamsie O'Connor, Dungloe

- Mary Anne Friel, Muff

- Dympna McConnell (née Mc Laughlin) Drumdoit, Castlefinn

Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin / Donegal

The death has taken place of Garrett (Gary) Brennan, Artane, Dublin/Donegal, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock on Sunday with family in attendance from 2pm to 4pm. Removal on Monday for funeral service at 2pm in Dardistown Crematorium Chapel. A Mass will be held in County Donegal at a later date.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Michael Moss, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Michael Moss, Glenfinn Street, Ballybofey and formerly of Aghyaran, Tyrone.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, 18th March, at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. House private please.

Jamsie O'Connor, Dungloe and Edinburgh

The death has taken place in Edinburgh of Jamsie O'Connor formerly from Craughyboyle, Dungloe.

Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home, Dungloe from 12 noon on Saturday, 18th March, with removal at 2pm to his brother-in-law Leo Bonner’s residence at Meenbanid.

Removal on Sunday at 9.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for Mass at 10am with burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Mary Anne Friel, Muff

The death has taken place of of Mary Anne Friel, Ture, Muff, formerly of Goorey, Malin. Reposing at her late residence in Goorey, Malin.

Removal on Saturday, 18th March, at 1.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dympna McConnell, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Dympna McConnell (née Mc Laughlin), Drumdoit, Castlefinn, Donegal.

Remains are reposing at her late home. Funeral from there today, Friday, at 9.30am for Mass at 10am in St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Alzheimer's Society, c/o Charles Lynch, funeral director.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.