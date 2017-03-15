Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, March 15th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Jimmy Gallagher, Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Jimmy Gallagher, Erne Street, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced. All enquiries to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

James Charles (Jimmy) McShane, Letterkenny/Kilcar

The death has taken place of James Charles (Jimmy) McShane of Convent Road, Letterkenny / Kilcar, retired county engineer.

Reposing at his late home from Tuesday evening, 14th March. Funeral from there on Thursday 16th March, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the family plot at Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Directors, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and also on morning of the funeral.

James McGrath, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James McGrath, 23 Wolf Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his late residence from Tuesday, 14th March. Removal on Thursday, 16th March, at 11.30am to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Rose Martin, Rossnakill, Fanad

The death has taken place of Rose Martin, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Reposing at her home in Rossnakill. Funeral at 11am on Thursday, 16th March, in Massmount, Fanad followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the oncology day service at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Susan Heraghty, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of Susan Heraghty, Knocknafaugher, Dunfanaghy.

Removal from Falcarragh Community Hospital yesterday, Tuesday, to St Michael’s Church, Creeslough. Funeral Mass at 1pm today, Wednesday, March 15th, followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mary Bonner, Grenian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Mary Bonner, Grenian Park, Buncrana.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 9pm today, Wednesday, 15th March. Removal at 9.30am on Thursday, 16th March, to St. Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery.

Andrew "Andy" Robinson, Woodlands, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully at his home of Andrew “Andy” Robinson, Knockybrin, Woodlands, Letterkenny.

There will be no wake or funeral, at the request of the deceased.

Eamonn Gallagher, Three Trees, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place of Eamonn Gallagher, late of Three Trees, Quigley’s Point. Remains reposing at his home. Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Removal from his late residence on Thursday, March 16th, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Muff. Burial afterwards in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

