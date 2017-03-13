Deaths in Donegal, Monday evening, March 13th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Billy McGroarty, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles

- Sarah McGroddy, Mulroy, Carrigart

Billy McGroarty, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Billy McGroarty, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles. Remains will be reposing at his late residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Sarah McGroddy, Mulroy, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Sarah McGroddy, Mulroy, Carrigart. Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem Mass at 11am , followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



