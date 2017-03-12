Deaths in Donegal, Sunday March 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Billy McGroarty, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles

- Gordon Dugan, Glebe House, Glebe Culdaff

- Kitty McGonigle, Lochandubh, Kincasslagh

- Maisie Matthewson, Lifford



Billy McGroarty, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Billy MCGroarty, Drimkeelan, Mountcharles.

Remains will be reposing at his late residence today Sunday from 1pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Mountcharles for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Gordon Dugan, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Gordon Dugan, late of the Glebe House, Glebe, Culdaff, Donegal.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Monday, 13th March, at 10.30am for 11am service in St Buadan’s Church of Ireland, Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground. Family time please from 11pm until 11am. Family flowers only or donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital.



Kitty McGonigle, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place at her late residence of Kitty McGonigle, Lochandubh, Kincasslagh.

Remains will reposing at her home today, Saturday 11th March from 12 noon. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh on Monday 13th March at 11am. Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

House private please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Maisie Matthewson, Lifford

The death has taken place of Maisie Matthewson (née Cassidy) Lurganshannagh, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (March 12th) at 10.15a.m. for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sisters and family circle Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.