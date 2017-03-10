Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, March 10th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

David Mehaffy, Lifford

The death has taken place of David Mahaffy, Blackrock, Clonleigh, Lifford.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Saturday 11th March at 2pm for service at Ballindrait Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in family plot in adjoining churchyard. Family time from 10.30pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Jim Curran, Ballyshannon

The death has taken of Jim Curran, Bishop Street, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at his late residence today, Friday, from 2pm to 10pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, on Saturday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice c/o any family member please.



Josephine Gillespie, Killybegs

The death has taken place in England of Josephine Gillespie, Five Points, Killybegs.

Remains arriving at St. Mary's Church, Killybegs, this Friday evening at 7pm.

Funeral Mass Tomorrow Saturday at 11oclock, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Maisie Matthewson, Lifford

The death has has taken place of Maisie Matthewson (née Cassidy) Lurganshannagh, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (March 12th) at 10.15a.m. for Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery, Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, sisters and family circle Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.



James Campbell, Glassagh Beg, Cloghan

The tragic has taken place of James Campbell, Glassagh Beg, Cloghan

Remains leaving The Eternal Rest Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 7pm today travelling via Breenagh, to St. Joseph's Church, Letterbrick, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Saturday, with burial afterwards in Fintown Cemetery.

