Deaths in Donegal, Friday, March 10th



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- David Mahaffy, Lifford

- Rose McLaughlin, Clonglash, Buncrana

- Anne- Margaret Wilson, St. Johnston

- Sister Assumpta Doherty, Ballyshannon and Kincasslagh

- Francis Browne, Mill Road, Glenties

- Patrick Boyce, Downings

- Danny Mc Gee, Tobberkeen Dungloe

- John McGowan, Kinlough, Leitrim



David Mahaffy, Lifford

The death has taken place of David Mahaffy, Blackrock, Clonleigh, Lifford.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral from there on Saturday 11th March at 2pm for service at Ballindrait Presbyterian Church at 2.30pm.

Burial afterwards in family plot in adjoining churchyard. Family time from 10.30pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.



Rose McLaughlin, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Rose McLaughlin, Clonglash, Buncrana.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Friday at 10.15am to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am.Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Sister Assumpta Doherty, Ballyshannon and Kincasslagh

The death has occurred at Aras Mic Suighne Nursing Home, Laghey of Sister Assumpta Doherty, late of St. Catherine’s Convent, College Street, Ballyshannon and formerly of Kincasslagh.

Reposing at St. Catherine’s Convent, College Street, Ballyshannon on Wednesday from 2pm to 7pm strictly.

Funeral mass is at the convent on Thursday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the Abbey cemetery, Ballyshannon.



Francis Browne, Glenties

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis Browne, late of Mill Road, Glenties.

In repose at his late residence. Removal from there on Thursday evening ( Mar 9th ) at 7pm going to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning, march 10, at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery Glenties.

Family time from 10.30pm till 12 noon on Thursday. Family flowers only donations if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James Mc Guinness & son, Funeral Directors, Glenties.



Patrick Boyce, Downings

The death has taken place at Ramelton Nursing Unit of Patrick Boyce, late of Lower Meevagh, Downings.

He is in repose at his late home.

Funeral on Friday March 10th morning at 11am in the Church of St. John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in Meevagh cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.



Danny Mc Gee, Tobberkeen Dungloe

The death has taken place of Danny Mc Gee, late Tobberkeen, Dungloe.

His remains will repose at his late residence with rosary nightly at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday 10th March at 11am in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm till 10am.

John McGowan, Kinlough, Leitrim

Death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital, John McGowan, also known as “John the Shoemaker” late of Cloonawillin, Kinlough, Co, Leitrim.

Reposing at his family home on Thursday from 4pm with removal to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for funeral mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by burial in the new cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo. House Private on Friday morning.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.