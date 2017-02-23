Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, February 23rd

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Sr. Martha Doherty, Ballybofey

- John McLaughlin, The Links, Greencastle

- Alfie Cassidy, Fanaghan, inver

- Decky Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny

- Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe

- Peggy Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon

- Patrick Logue, the Bogue, Cranford

- Neil Doogan, Magheraclougher, Gaoth Dobhair



Sr. Martha Doherty, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Sr. Martha Doherty, 17 Blackrock Drive, Ballybofey at Áras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Laghey. Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at 17 Blackrock Drive. Funeral from there on Friday at 10.40am to the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for Requiem Mass at 11 am with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Social Services and Care of the Aged, C/o G.Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors.



John McLaughlin, The Links, Greencastle

The death has taken place of John McLaughlin, The Links, Greencastle. Reposing at his late home. Removal from his home on Thursday, February 23rd, at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Alfie Cassidy, Fanaghan, Inver

The death has occurred of Alfie Cassidy, Fanaghan, Inver. Reposing at his daughter Ann’s residence in Fanaghan, Inver. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Decky Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Decky Wells, Dooballagh, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass today Thursday in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Lung Foundation. Family from 11pm until 11am.

Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Roy Wilkie, Ballyholey, Raphoe. Remains are reposing at his late residence from Wednesday, February 22nd. Family time from 11pm to 11am. Funeral service there on Friday 24 February at 1.30pm and burial afterwards in the family plot at Ray Presbyterian Church. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Independent Living care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Peggy Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Peggy Mannion, Ardlongfield, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the family home on Thursday, February 22, from 11am to 10pm. Funeral arriving on Friday to St Joseph's Church the Rock, Ballyshannon for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass of the Resurection with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o of Patrick McKenna Undertakers Ballyshannon. House Private to family on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick Logue, the Bogue, Cranford

The death has occurred in St James Hospital, Dublin of Patrick Logue, the Bogue, Cranford. Remains reposing at the residence of his brother Bernard, Mulroy Park, Carrigart from 8pm on Wednesday, February 22. Funeral from there on Friday, February 24th to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford for requiem mass at 11am followed by interment in Milford cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 11am.

Neil Doogan, Magheraclougher, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Neil Doogan, Magheraclougher, Gweedore, and formerly of Glasgow. Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral mass on Friday, February 24 at 11 o’ clock in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from 11pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director, Gweedore.

