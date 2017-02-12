Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, February 12th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

The death has taken place of Hughie Ferry, Strand Road, Gaoth Dobhair, and Ballyboe, Falcarragh.

His remains will leave the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, tomorrow at 1pm to go to his home at Strand Road, Gaoth Dobhair.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg, followed by burial in Magheragellan Cemetery.

The death has taken placed of William Lafferty, Ard Colgan, Carndonagh.



Reposing at residence of daughter and son-in-law Breidge and Bernard Callaghan at Coolcross, Clonmany. Removal on Monday at 10.15am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am, please.



The death has taken place of Kathleen Coyle, The Pound, St. Johnston. House and funeral strictly private.



Family flowers only.



No Mass or sympathy cards please.



Enquiries to Shaun Kelly and Son, Funeral Director, Oakfield, Raphoe.

The death has taken place of Mary Molloy May, Key Road Dungloe. Reposing at her late residence today.



Removal today, Sunday, at 7pm going to St Cronan’s Church for 7.30pm to repose overnight.



Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Maghery Cemetery. House private please from 10pm to 10am.



Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if Desired to Dungloe Patients Comfort Fund c/o Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director or any family.

