Deaths in Donegal, Saturday, February 11th



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Billy Scanlon, Convoy

- Willie Patterson, Meenatole, Ramelton

- Lavinia Faulkner, Quigley’s Point

- Barry Richardson, Magheraclogher, Gweedore

Billy Scanlon, Convoy



The death has taken place of Billy Scanlon, The Bungalow, Convoy.

Remains are reposing at his late residence..

Funeral from there on Sunday at 2.30pm for service at St Ninian's Church, Convoy and burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. House private on the day of the funeral.

Willie Patterson, Meenatole, Ramelton



The death has taken place of Willie Patterson, Meenatole, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at the residence of his brother Joe Patterson, 3 Bridge Street, Ramelton.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.

Lavinia Faulkner, Quigley’s Point



The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Lavinia Faulkner, Gortanney, Quigley’s Point.

Requiem Mass today a St Columba’s Church, Drung at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Barry Richardson, Magheraclogher, Gweedore



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Barry Richardson, Magheraclogher, Gweedore.

Funeral today at 11am requiem mass in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.