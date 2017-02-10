Deaths in Donegal, Friday, February 10th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Willie Patterson, Meenatole, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Willie Patterson, Meenatole, Ramelton.

Remains leaving the Ramelton Community Hospital on Friday at 3pm, going to the residence of his brother Joe Patterson, 3 Bridge Street, Ramelton.

Funeral mass on Sunday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors or any family member.



Lavinia Faulkner, Quigley’s Point

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Lavinia Faulkner, Gortanney, Quigley’s Point.

Remains are reposing at Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest.

Removal from the Chapel of Rest today at 8pm going to St Columba’s Church, Drung, Quigley’s Point to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass tomorrow at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Barry Richardson, Magheraclogher, Gweedore

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Barry Richardson, Magheraclogher, Gweedore.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow at 10.30am for 11am requiem mass in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.



Andrew Quigley, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Andrew Quigley, 37 The Beeches, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar followed by interment in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.



Frank Crerand, Ramelton/Milford and London

The death has occurred of Frank Crerand of Tully Mountain, Ramelton and Milford. Remains will repose at the residence of his brother Jimmy Crerand, "Garden Hill", The Lagg, Milford from 3pm on Thursday, February 9th.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday, February 10th, to St.Peter's Church, Milford for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Tully graveyard.

