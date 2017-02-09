Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, February 9th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Andrew Quigley, Ballybofey

- Frank Crerand, Ramelton/Milford and London

- Patrick Monaghan, Pettigo







Andrew Quigley, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Andrew Quigley, 37 The Beeches, Ballybofey, Donegal

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar followed by interment in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Frank Crerand, Ramelton/Milford and London

The death has occurred of Frank Crerand of Tully Mountain, Ramelton and Milford. Remains will repose at the residence of his brother Jimmy Crerand, "Garden Hill", The Lagg, Milford from 3pm on Thursday, February 9th.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday, February 10th, to St.Peter's Church, Milford for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Tully.



Patrick Monaghan, Watford, England and Pettigo

Patrick Monaghan, Watford, England and late of Croaghbrack, Pettigo, Co. Donegal. Funeral arrangements later. House private please.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.