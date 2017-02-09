Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, February 9th



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Andrew Quigley, Ballybofey

- Frank Crerand, Ramelton/Milford and London

- Bríd Duffy, Carrickfin

- Dónall Gallagher, Bunbeg

- Sheila Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

- Patrick Monaghan, Pettigo

- Molly Rooney, Ballyshannon



Andrew Quigley, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Andrew Quigley, 37 The Beeches, Ballybofey.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar followed by interment in Stranorlar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Frank Crerand, Ramelton/Milford and London

The death has occurred of Frank Crerand of Tully Mountain, Ramelton and Milford. Remains will repose at the residence of his brother Jimmy Crerand, "Garden Hill", The Lagg, Milford from 3pm on Thursday, February 9th.

Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday, February 10th, to St.Peter's Church, Milford for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Tully



Sheila Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice of Sheila Gallagher “Sheila Bridie)” late of Sranacorkra, Derrybeg and formerly Meenacladdy, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at Gweedore Funeral Home.

Funeral from there at 10.30am on Thursday 9th February going to St Colmcille’s Church, Cnocfola for requiem mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Home Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Dónall Gallagher, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dónall “Henry” Gallagher late of Magheraclogher, Bunbeg.

Removal from his home today at 10.30am for 11am requiem Mass at St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or Stephen O’Donnell & Sons Funeral Directors.

Patrick Monaghan, Watford, England and Pettigo

Patrick Monaghan, Watford, England and late of Croaghbrack, Pettigo, Co. Donegal. Funeral arrangements later. House private please.

Molly Rooney, Boynagh, Ballyshannon

Molly (Mary Ellen) Rooney, Boynagh, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal. Peacefully at her residence. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:15am to St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannnon, arriving for 11am Mass. Burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Society, C/o Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, 071 98 41397. House private.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.