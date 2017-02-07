Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday, February, 7th

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Nuala McCole, Narin, Portnoo



The death has taken placed of Nuala McCole, Narin, Portnoo.

Removal this morning,Tuesday, from her residence at 11.40am to St Conal’s Church, Kilclooney, for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Care of the Aged Dolmen Centre, Portnoo or Killybegs, Community Hospital. Family time from 11pm until 10am.

Mary Kelly, Doaghbeg, Fanad

The death has taken place of Mary Kelly, Doaghbeg, Fanad.

Resposing at her family home. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15am to St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donegal Cancer Bus. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Pat McLaughlin, Ballymagann, Buncrana

The death has taken placed of Pat McLaughlin, Kinnego, Ballymagann, Buncrana.Reposing at Mc Laughlin’s residence at Falask, Drumfires. Removal on Wednesday, 8th February, at 10.10am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 10am.

Gerry Diver, Derrybeg

The death has taken place of Gerry Diver, Lunniagh, Derrybeg.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on Tuesday, February 7th, at 1pm followed by burial in Maghergallen Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.

Conal McGill, Cavan, Ballindrdait, Lifford

The death has taken place at his home of Conal McGill, Cavan, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Father of Darina, John Joe and Annamarie, and brother of Mary, Ann, Sean, Patrick, Kathleen, Gerard, Bridget, Gabriel and the late Pauline.

Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane today, Monday, February 6th, from 7pm to 8pm.

Removal from Quigley`s Funeral Home at 7pm on Tuesday, February 7th to St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Crerand, Tully Mountain, Ramelton/Milford and London

The death has occurred of Frank Crerand of Tully Mountain, Ramelton and Milford. Remains will repose at the residence of his brother Jimmy Crerand, "Garden Hill", The Lagg, Milford from 3pm on Thursday, February 9th. Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday, February 10th, to St.Peter's Church, Milford for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Tully Cemetery.

Margaret (Peg) McArdle, née Grier, The Glen, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McArdle of The Glen, Ramelton. Reposing at the residence of her brother Andy, The Glen, Ramelton.

Funeral from there at 10.20am on Tuesday to St. Peter's Church, Milford for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Tully Cemetery.



