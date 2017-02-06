Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, February 6th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Conal McGill, Cavan, Ballindrait, Lifford

- Frank Crerand, Ramelton/Milford and London

- Eveline Hickey, née Hehir, Oakpark, Letterkenny and Salthill

- Kathleen (Katherine) McGrory of Malin, Wicklow, Offaly and London

- Claire Lynch, Culkenny, Malin

- Margaret (Peg) McArdle, née Grier, The Glen, Ramelton

- May Gorman, Dungloe

- Eileen McGeady, Carnargarve, Moville

-Edward Brogan, Glenalla, Milford



Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.



Conal McGill, Cavan, Ballindrdait, Lifford

The death has taken place at his home of Conal McGill, Cavan, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Father of Darina, John Joe and Annamarie, and brother of Mary, Ann, Sean, Patrick, Kathleen, Gerard, Bridget, Gabriel and the late Pauline.

Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane today, Monday, February 6th, from 7pm to 8pm.

Removal from Quigley`s Funeral Home at 7pm on Tuesday, February 7th to St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank Crerand, Tully Mountain, Ramelton/Milford and London

The death has occurred of Frank Crerand of Tully Mountain, Ramelton and Milford. Remains will repose at the residence of his brother Jimmy Crerand, "Garden Hill", The Lagg, Milford from 3pm on Thursday, February 9th. Removal from there at 10.30am on Friday, February 10th, to St.Peter's Church, Milford for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in Tully Cemetery.

Eveline Hickey, née Hehir, Oakpark, Letterkenny and Salthill, Galway

The death has taken place of Eveline Hickey, née Hehir, Oakpark, Letterkenny.

Eveline’s remains will repose at her late home from Sunday, February 5th. Funeral from there on Monday, February 6th, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny for 12 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to I.S.P.C.A. c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line, Letterkenny. Family time on the morning of the funeral.



Hugh Gallagher Creevy, Carrigart

The death has taken place of former Donegal Person of the Year, Hugh Gallagher, Creevy, Carrigart. His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there today, Monday, February 6th going to Church of St John the Baptist for Requiem Mass at 11am. Family time from 11pm to 11am.



Kathleen (Katherine) McGrory, née Egan from Wicklow, Ballinahown, Co. Offaly, London and Malin

The death has occurred of Kathleen, McGrory, née Egan formerly of Glendasan Close, Wicklow Town, Malin, Donegal and Ballinahown, Offaly.

Funeral Mass today, Monday at 10am in St. Patrick's Church, Wicklow Town. Removal after Mass to St. Mary's Church, Lagg, Malin, Co. Donegal. Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in St. Mary's Church, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.



Claire Lynch, Culkenny, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Claire Lynch, Culkenny, Malin.

Funeral from her home today, Monday February 6th, at 10.15am, for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 12 midnight until 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Donegal Cancer Bus c/o Liam Collins Funeral Director or any family member. Park and ride system in operation from the Fisherman's Inn.



Margaret (Peg) McArdle, née Grier, The Glen, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McArdle of The Glen, Ramelton. Reposing at the residence of her brother Andy, The Glen, Ramelton.

Funeral from there at 10.20am on Tuesday to St. Peter's Church, Milford for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Tully Cemetery.



May Gorman, Dungloe

The death has taken place of May Gorman, Quay Road, Dungloe.

Reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home from 1pm Sunday, February 5th. Removal this morning, Monday, at 10.45 for 11am Mass at St. Croaghan's, Dungloe, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to The Donegal Hospice c/o Sean McGlynn Funeral Directors.



Eileen McGeady, Carnargarve, Moville

The death has taken place at her residence of Eileen McGeady, Carnargarve, Moville.

Funeral from there, Monday, February 6th at 1.15 for Requiem mass at 2pm in St Pious the 10th Church, Moville followed by burial afterwards in Ballybrack cemetery.



Edward Brogan, Glenalla, Milford

The death has taken place in Ramelton Community Hospital of Edward Brogan, Glenalla, Milford. Remains reposing at St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan. Requiem mass today, Monday, February 6th at 11am and burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.



