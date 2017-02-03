Deaths in Donegal, Friday morning, February 3rd, 2017



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Sr Immaculata Coughlan, Glenties

- Martin Gorman, Laghey

- Eugene McGoldrick, Gortinessy, Pettigo

- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island

- Patrick Hession, London, Galway and Portnoo

- Bridget Nee, Letterkenny

- Daniel Sweeney, London/Ardara

Sr Immaculata Coughlan, Glenties

The death has taken place of Sister Immaculata Coughlan, Sisters of Mercy and late of Dr McCloskey Crescent, Glenties.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, at 3.30pm today, Friday, February 3rd, to St. Conal’s Church, Glenties, to arrive at approx. 4.45pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am tomorrow morning, Saturday, February 4th, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul Society.



Martin Gorman, Laghey

The death has taken place of Martin Gorman, Laghey, at Donegal Community Hospital. Remains reposing at the residence of his sister, Noreen Harvey, Laghey, from 2pm until 10pm today, Friday. Removal from his sister’s residence at 10.30am on Saturday morning for 11am funeral Mass in St. Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Eugene McGoldrick, Gortinessy, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Eugene McGoldrick, Gortinessy, Pettigo, peacefully, at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home, Mullanasole, Laghey.

Removal from the nursing home this evening, Friday, at 5pm to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Lettercran, Pettigo, at 6pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.



Patrick Hession, London, Galway and Portnoo

The death has occurred peacefully at the Northwickpark Hospital, London of Patrick “Pat” Hession late of Harrow, London formerly Ballybrit, Galway and Loughfad, Portnoo.

Reposing at his residence in Loughfad Portnoo from Thursday 2nd February from 6pm.

Funeral on Friday 3th February morning at 10.30am to St. Conal’s Church, Kilclooney for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c /o any family member.



Bridget Nee, Letterkenny

The death has taken at Brentwood Manor Nursing Home of Bridget Nee late of 16 Gartan Avenue, Letterkenny.

Her remains went to her residence on Thursday. Funeral on Saturday February 4th at 10.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Alzheimer Association c/o any family member.



Daniel Sweeney, London/Ardara

The death has occurred in London of Daniel Sweeney, formerly of London and Ardconnell, Ardara. His remains will arrive at Knock Airport today, Friday, February 3rd, at 2.30pm, traveling on to the residence of his brother Martin Sweeney at Ardconnell to repose overnight.

Funeral on Saturday the 4th of February at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for funeral Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.

