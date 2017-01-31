Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday evening, January 31st, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

-Terry Toland, Ramelton

- Liam Murray, Rathmullan

- Annie Boyle, Mullaghduff

- Mick Cunniffe, High Glen, Carrigart

- Peter Daly, Ballyshannon

- Sean Kelly, Oakfield, Raphoe

- Frankie Craig, Ardara

- Kathleen Reynolds, Raphoe

- Margaret Thaidhg McCole, Bunbeg

- Nora McGinley, Castlefin and Raphoe

- Rose Speller, Ballyhaunis, Mayo/Arranmore Island



Terry Toland, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Terry Toland, Whitelees, Ramelton in Galway University Hospital as the result of an accident.

Reposing at the home of his parents Kevin and Kathleen Toland, Whitelees, Ramelton from 11am, Tuesday, January 31st.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Thursday in St. Mary’s Church, Ramelton followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.



Liam Murray, Rathmullan

The death has taken place of Liam Murray, Rathmullan

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 1st February, at 12 noon in St. Catherine’s Church, Oughterlin with burial afterwards Rathmullan Cemetery.

House private from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, donations to the Donegal Hospice care of Con McDaid and Sons or any family member.



Annie Boyle, Mullaghduff

The death has taken place of Annie Boyle, Mullaghduff

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Rosary at 9pm. House private from 11pm to 10am.



Mick Cunniffe, High Glen, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Mick Cunniffe, High Glen, Carrigart.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Wednesday, February 1st, to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm until 11am.



Peter Daly, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Peter Daly, Abbeylands, Ballyshannon

Reposing at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary until 8pm Tuesday. Removal from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30m to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe.

Predeceased by his brother Anthony and Maeve. House private please.



Sean Kelly, Oakfield, Raphoe

The death has taken place of Sean Kelly, Oakfield, Raphoe

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday afternoon, at 1.45pm going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society, Donegal branch and Wheelchair Association, Letterkenny. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Frankie Craig, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Frankie Craig, 1 St. Shanaghan House, Ardara.

His remains will leave Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara this Monday evening at 8pm travelling to his late residence at St. Shanaghan House.Family time from 11pm to 11am. Funeral from there at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Shanaghan House, Ardara c/o any family member.



Kathleen Reynolds, Raphoe

The death has occurred of Kathleen Reynolds, Reville, Mettinghouse Street, Raphoe.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eunan's Church, Raphoe with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Margaret Thaidhg McCole, Bunbeg

The death has taken place of Margaret Thaidhg Mc Cole of Lower Dore, Bunbeg, Donegal.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Wednesday at 1.30pm for 2pm funeral Mass at St Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg with burial afterwards in Magheragallen Cemetery. Family time please, from 11pm to 10am. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Donation in leiu of flowers, if desired, to Gweedore Daycare Centre c/o any family member.



Nora McGinley (née Tourish), Castlefin and Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Nora McGinley (née Tourish) Cloughfin, Castlefin, Lifford and formerly of Tullyrap, Raphoe.

Reposing at her home on Monday (January 30th) from 2pm. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (February 1st) at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.



Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.



* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.