Deaths in Donegal, January 30th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Nora McGinley, Castlefin and Raphoe

- Paul McGill, Bunbeg

- Rose Speller, Mayo and Arranmore Island

- Michael (Mickey) Rooney, Bundoran

- Barney Crerand, Letterkenny

- Mary McShea, Ballyshannon

- John Kelly, Creeslough

- Danny Thompson, Ballybofey

- Dinny McGee, Falcarragh



Nora Mc Ginley (née Tourish), Castlefin and Raphoe



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Nora McGinley (née Tourish), Cloughfin, Castlefin, Lifford and formerly of Tullyrap, Raphoe.

Reposing at her home on Monday (January 30th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (February 1st) at 10.20a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop at 11a.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice c/o 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral.

Paul McGill, Teach Ban, Bunbeg

The death has taken place at his residence of Paul McGill, Teach Ban, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg and formerly of Derry.

Funeral Service at his home at 12 noon on Monday 30th, January with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Kieran Roarty Funeral Director or any family member. House Private from 10pm till 11am.

Rose Speller Ballyhaunis, Mayo and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred peacefully at Mayo University Hospital of Rose Speller (née Earley), 2 Clós na Scoile, Tooreen, Ballyhaunis, Mayo, formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral Mass at the Holy Redeemer Church, Billericay, Essex on Tuesday, February 7th at 12:30pm with the burial at Great Burstead Cemetery at 1:30pm.



Michael (Mickey) Rooney, Bundoran

The death has occurred peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of Michael Rooney, known as Mickey, 2 St. Bridgets Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Reposing at his late residence today from 1pm until 10pm. Removal tomorrow at 11:30am to the Church of our Lady Star of The Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Ressurection at 12pm. Burial afterwards in St. Joseph’s cemetery, The Rock, Ballyshannon.



Barney Crerand, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his late residence of Barney Crerand, Garryharry, Letterkenny.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday 30th January at 11.15am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lifford Hospital Comfort Fund, c/o any family member.



Mary McShea, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred peacefully of Mary McShea, at Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital mortuary today from 5.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm. Mass of the resurrection on Tuesday at 11am in St. Patrick’s church with burial afterwards in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. Donations in lieu of so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients comfort fund care of Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon.

House Private Please. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at St Patrick's Church, interment immediately afterwards at Abbey Assaroe.



John Kelly, Creeslough

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University hospital of John Kelly, late of Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at the home of his nephew, Liam Kelly, Creeslough.

Funeral mass in St Michael’s Church Creeslough on Tuesday 31st January at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Lague House comfort fund or Renal Department Letterkenny hospital c/o any family member or Harkin funeral directors Creeslough.



Danny Thompson, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Danny Thompson, late of Curraghamone, Ballybofey.

His funeral is leaving his late residence on Tuesday 31st February at 10:15am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with burial afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Alzheimers Society of Ireland, or the Cloghan Day Centre c/o any family member. House is private at the request of the deceased.



Dinny McGee, Falcarragh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dinny McGee, late of Oldtown, Falcarragh.

Reposing at his late residence.Rosary each night at 10pm.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 1pm in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

* If you wish to have a death notice included, please e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com and include a contact telephone number for verification.